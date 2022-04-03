More than 600 Colombians have been deported from the United States so far this year

File photo of several groups of Central American immigrants deported from Mexico. EFE / Luis Torres



It was learned that the United States expelled more than 600 Colombians, under the health rule that allows the deportation of illegal immigrants, after negotiations with the Colombian government. These citizens arrived in the country on six flights, the costs of which were paid by the US authorities.

In a statement, the Colombia Immigration Organization explained that the deportation procedure operates in a coordinated manner through permanent communication between the United States Department of Homeland Security and the entity. Likewise, he noted that a trip called a deported trip takes place on a monthly basis, with an average of about 90 people arriving.

The US Border Patrol reported that between October 2019 and February 2022, there was a more than 20,000 percent increase in the flow of immigrants: from 42 detainees per month at the end of 2019 to about 9,600 by the start of this.

“After discussions with the government of Colombia, in March 2022, the Department of Homeland Security began returning Colombian citizens to Colombia in accordance with Title 42 of the Public Health Regime,” a DHS official told AFP.

It is noteworthy that former Republican President Donald Trump imposed Section 42, which allows the expulsion of illegal immigrants on the grounds that they may be carriers of the covid-19 virus. Now with the Joe Biden administration, the placement of minors in detention centers has been outlawed while the legal status has been resolved.

This year when record numbers of Colombians attempting to cross the border were recorded, the vast majority were via Yuma in Arizona. Likewise, since the application of Section 42, more than 1.7 million people have been expelled from the United States in this manner, mostly Mexicans and Central Americans.

“For adults and family units located on the southwestern border,” the source said. An official from US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) determined that on March 4 flights to Colombia resumed and “hundreds of Colombians” were expelled, referring to Address 42.

It is noteworthy that the number of Covid-19 cases in that country has averaged 27,000 per day in recent days compared to a peak of 700,000 in mid-January, as the community asked Biden to suspend the application of this rule.

It should be remembered that Biden pledged to reverse Trump’s immigration policies, and the CDC, under his administration, extended Title 42 in August 2021 and again in January, due to the Delta and Omicron variants, respectively.

“Passengers undergo a medical examination prior to boarding,” the DHS official said, “must wear a mask, test negative for coronavirus, have a temperature below 37.2 degrees Celsius, and have no coronavirus-related symptoms in order to travel.”

“After considering current public health conditions and the increased availability of tools to combat Covid-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and treatments), the Director of the CDC has determined that an order to suspend access is no longer necessary. Bringing immigrants into the United States,” said the Department of Homeland Security. in contact.

