US Motorcycle GP . schedule

48 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Grand Prix in the United States has a long history at legendary circuits such as Daytona, Laguna Seca and Indianapolis. In 2013, the cool new Circuit of the Americas was added to this list.

level It is the first track in the United States designed specifically for Grand Prix racing and is located near Austin, Texas. It has a long route of 5513 kilometers and a capacity of 120 thousand spectators.

Construction of the 400-hectare site was completed in 2012 and first visited by Moto GB in 2013. A highlight is the long climb, with a vertical drop of 41 metres, ending at the main straight and followed by a closed left turn.

The ring is one of the most diverse and combines fast straight lines, hairpins and different sections inspired by the most famous circles. Designed by the famous German designer Hermann Tilke. The track runs counterclockwise, and has twenty bends on each lap, nine to the right and 11 to the left.

MotoGP US GP race schedules in Kuta

Photo by: Bernardo Maldonado

Data and numbers:

Professional life United States Grand Prix United States of America
place Austin, Texas
idea Circuit of the Americas
path length 5500 km
race distance 20 laps / 110.3 km
travel direction counter clockwise
curves 20 (11 left, 9 right)
track width 14 meters
longest straight 1200 m

Last 6 platforms:

The last 6 poles centers:

This happened at the 2021 US GP

