Iceland vs Uganda Live Friendly Match (0-0) | 01/12/2022
Minute by minute live and online Iceland vs Uganda match, corresponding to a friendly match. Iceland vs Uganda schedule: 8:00 am (CDMX). Follow the result in VAVEL.
Start game
The match starts between Iceland and Uganda.
teams in the field
Icelandic and Ugandan players took to the field.
This was the arrival of Uganda
Everything in the dressing room in Iceland
Alternatives – Uganda
to be confirmed.
Chief Training – Uganda
to be confirmed.
Alternatives – Iceland
to be confirmed.
Honorary Training – Iceland
to be confirmed.
The last five matches – Uganda
Last five matches – Iceland
welcome back
We are ready to share with you the events of this match between Iceland and Uganda.
Called – Uganda
Team – Iceland
The first time they meet
This will be the first match between these two teams. Iceland has faced African teams seven times, having three wins, two draws and two losses, while Uganda has faced only one team in the European Union and won it.
Uganda
Uganda comes to this party in a country like its rival. The team will seek to maintain some activity to start getting replacements in the future, as it will have the task of qualifying for more tournaments to fight titles.
Iceland
The Icelandic team could not qualify for the World Cup, but they are still looking for a better performance and this match will help them get a clear picture of the future competitions they will play in.
The match will be played at the Titanic Sports Center
start sending
