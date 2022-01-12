The match starts between Iceland and Uganda.

Icelandic and Ugandan players took to the field.

to be confirmed.

to be confirmed.

to be confirmed.

to be confirmed.

We are ready to share with you the events of this match between Iceland and Uganda.

In a few moments we will be sharing the starting line-ups for the Iceland-Uganda match live, as well as the latest information from Titanic Sports Center – Court One. Don’t miss the live match update details and comments. Covered by VAVEL.

This will be the first match between these two teams. Iceland has faced African teams seven times, having three wins, two draws and two losses, while Uganda has faced only one team in the European Union and won it.

Uganda comes to this party in a country like its rival. The team will seek to maintain some activity to start getting replacements in the future, as it will have the task of qualifying for more tournaments to fight titles.