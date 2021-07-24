IMG expands its business and acquires licensing agency 20too

IMG is expanding its business into more continents. The marketing and entertainment company has been awarded the professional licensing agency 20too LicensingWith the aim of continuing to expand in the Middle East and North Africa.

20too currently manages brand licenses for companies such as NBC Universal, Paddington or Hallmark. In addition, the company also represents the family of brands within Discovery, such as Fatafeat or Animal Planet.

after the acquisition, Founder and current CEO Christian Seidler has been appointed IMG Vice President of Licensing. With this, the CEO and his team will move to IMG’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

IMG owns UFC

While the 20too portfolio does not currently include any sports clients, IMG will be keen on those changes, as it has licenses for competitions such as Le Mans 24 Hours or Juventus in Turin in the US and Canada.

Founded in 2013, 20too Licensing operates some of the world’s most popular animation and entertainment software offering brand extensions, product strategies and communications or content sales.

WME – IMG is an American marketing and entertainment company. The two companies merged in 2013 and created the group now called Endeavor. The sports division, IMG, is known for brokering the sponsorship and marketing of television rights. Additionally, the group owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).