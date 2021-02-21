Impressive: a plane managed to land after an engine explosion in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Washington: A. A United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu Suffered an engine failure today soon after that It takes off from Denver International Airport in the United States The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the wreckage was on its safe return to the runway.

He showed a video posted on Twitter The engine completely caught fire while the plane was flying in the air.

Broomfield, Colorado Police Display photos of remnants left by a Boeing 777-200 at various points, such as the garden of a house, However, no serious injuries or damages were immediately reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident From United Flight 328.

United said in a statement that There were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The airline did not give details.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that He was touring with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying at an unusually high altitude And he took out his phone to film it. “While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion, then a cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was like a speck in the sky, and while I was watching it, I told my family what I just saw, then we heard the explosion.” “The plane kept moving, and we didn’t see it again.”

AP and Reuters agencies

