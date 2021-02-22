She believes the 2021 Cup: USA goes from kneeling during anthem to doing ‘the real work’

Thea Choose us He won another victory in She believes the Ante Brasil Cup, But outside of the game, it was the most outstanding thing During the national anthem ceremonyNone of the eleven players knelt.

The The women actress stands out for being one of the most energetic groups In favor of equality and fight Systemic racism and police brutality in recent years, But in this duel they decided to change the protest in the square to work outside it.

In an interview at the end of the game, Crystal Dunn stated that kneeling was just part of all the work What should be done to show racism, But this protest was not forever.

I think we decided to move on, and we no longer feel the need to kneel because we are doing the work behind the scenes. And we never felt like we’d ever kneel. ”

“I think those who were kneeling en masse felt that we were kneeling to draw attention to police brutality and systemic racism. I think we decided to move on, and we no longer feel the need to kneel because we are doing the work behind the scenes. We are fighting systemic racism. And we never felt like we’d ever kneel That moment when we felt it was time to stop. I think we are all proud that we are doing the work behind the scenes and it was just a game in which we felt ready to move to the next stage and we are constantly fighting for change. “

I mentioned that den He suffered from racism firsthand and he is proud to be a part of this team Who works outside the field.

For me personally, I always felt like I was witness to many black experiences. I am a black athlete who has often felt I hadn’t heard or seen and that many blacks felt the same way. I think we’ve had those initial discussions and I feel better about where this team is. But I think in the future we are ready to continue working outside the field And these conversations are held continuously.

Although not kneeling, the women’s team It will seek to continue protesting and make real changes in the country.

“Although we choose to remain standing, that does not mean that the talks will either go away or stop. I think everything means that we are now, I think, ready to move from the stage of protest and move forward to putting all the discourse into real action. “