She believes the 2021 Cup: USA goes from kneeling during anthem to doing ‘the real work’

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

It ratifies the 2021 Cup Crystal Dunn talks about why the team wasn’t protesting

The United States does not kneel during the pre-match anthem against Brazil.
Getty Images

More Stories

Impressive: a plane managed to land after an engine explosion in the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

United States Against Women of Brazil: Table, TV; How and where to see

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Ecuador receives the remains of the former president, who died in the United States | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States: An Encouraging Immigration Shift in the United States Opinion

2 days ago Leland Griffith

“It wouldn’t be impossible to defeat the United States”: Hiram Chino-Lopez

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Snow continues to fall heavily due to the winter storm in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

She believes the 2021 Cup: USA goes from kneeling during anthem to doing ‘the real work’

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Paul Sherwin, 62, who became the voice of Tour de France, dies

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

When will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married?

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The goal of Eto’o’s son in the African U-20 Cup

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Passengers on the plane that “crashed” in Denver recount their experience

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring