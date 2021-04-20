In medicine, you have the opportunity to hear and understand people, make a diagnosis and solve problems, and in politics they should be exactly the same: Alejandro Diaz

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

Medicine and politics are very similar: in medicine you have the opportunity to listen to and understand people, make a diagnosis and solve problems, and in politics it should be exactly the same. Referring to the fact that he was always political, but this step forward today is “enough, it was really good for politicians always. It’s up here because the time has come for us as citizens.”

Before the representatives of the media, Alejandro Diaz recounted the first two weeks of the campaign, in which he was able to hear from citizens who agreed that they were tired of the usual politicians, and that they are only taking to the streets in the election season.

Alejandro Diaz said: “The common denominator is that people are tired of traditional politicians, and this is the reason for the need to increase citizen participation, and this social proposal that we are leading represents the people’s longing.”

On Monday, Alejandro Diaz carried out various activities in Ciudad Juarez and the capital of Chihuahua, and tomorrow he will continue his advocacy tour in the municipalities of Ogenaga and Aldama.

