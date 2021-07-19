In Quito, official companies that comply with decrees and measures will be recognized | Ecuador | News

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Locals in the capital who comply with the rules will be recognized.

The Metropolitan Control Agency (AMC) and the Quito Chamber of Commerce (CCQ) launched the “I meet Quito” campaign that gives Recognition of official buildings that comply with urban regulations and biosafety protocols. The campaign began this morning by honoring the San Agustin ice cream parlor in the center of the capital.

According to AMC, many commercial buildings You do not have an operating license Or it has expired. In 2020, this institution initiated 3,840 penalizations of enterprises due to inconsistencies or lack of a single urban license to conduct economic activities (LUAE). So far in 2021, more than 996 local residents have been sanctioned.

The increase in penalties, according to the authorities, is due to More control Applied in the event of a health emergency due to a pandemic COVID-19, due to crowds forming and they did not comply with the necessary safety and health inspections.

“This campaign responds to the need for DC revitalization From Ecuador and from here to Latin America to be an example of biosecurity,” said Gabriela Obando, AMC Supervisor.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the importance of a LUAE, Motivating businesses to comply with regulations, Increasing the formalization of the city’s economic activities and supporting an orderly and safe economic revitalization.

More Stories

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tokyo 2020: The Olympic athlete declared missing had fled to live in Japan

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Banxico expects the Mexican economy to grow by 6% in 2021

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Despite criticism, government highlights economic recovery

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Manfred and the ex-mayor collided on the local “latidos”, but without evidence بدون

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States and Spain are the main sources of remittances arriving in Central African countries | Economy | News

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

In Quito, official companies that comply with decrees and measures will be recognized | Ecuador | News

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

17 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Thief sprays carry shoplifting repellent; poisoned more than 30

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Measure and train your happiness with science-approved mobile ‘apps’ | community | magazine

4 hours ago Mia Thompson