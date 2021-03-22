In the middle of Guzmán’s mission in the United States, Alberto Fernandez will have a virtual meeting with the president of the World Bank

11 mins ago Mia Thompson
David Malpass did not participate in the meeting with Guzman in Washington, but he will have a conversation with Alberto Fernandez. Reuters Photo: Florence

President Alberto Fernandez This will be Wednesday Hypothetical meeting with World Bank President David MalpassWhich did not participate today in the meeting with Minister of Economy Martin Guzman in Washington. With $ 7 billion loan portfolioThe government is seeking support for this body to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund.

The default conversation between the head of state and Malpass will take place after some back and forth with the World Bank regarding Monday’s meeting in the US. American official He will be directly involved in a call with Alberto Fernandez, As confirmed by official sources Infobae.

Accordingly, the Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America, the Minister of Economy received this Monday, Felipe Jaramillooperation manager Axel van TrotsenburgAnd the representative to Argentina, Jordan Schwartz.

Malpass will directly participate in a call with Alberto Fernández

Presently, the World Bank’s loan portfolio with Argentina is roughly $ 7,000 million, mainly divided into Social, health and infrastructure projects. In a recent interview with InfobaeSchwartz emphasized that the goal of the organization in its work with Argentina is “to keep pace with investments to expand the provision of basic services, such as water, sanitation and housing, and to improve access to these services for the poorest communities,” he said.

Earlier this month, the World Bank ruled out the Argentine crisis and the need to agree on a new financial program with the IMF. “The Decades of debt crisis That plagued Argentina, by then moving to a more stable environment with government policies that support growth and investment. These are important and somewhat distinctive challenges for Argentina because of the size of the debt, ”Malpass said.

Prior to the meeting with the World Bank, Martín Guzmán held a meeting with other Argentine officials representing the country to multilateral organizations.
Prior to the meeting with the World Bank, Martín Guzmán held a meeting with other Argentine officials representing the country to multilateral organizations.

Officials from that authority also asked the state to take measures to encourage investment. Jaramillo, who will be attending the meeting today with Guzmán, said: “We all know that the situation in Argentina is difficult due to debt and that It is very important that they can successfully implement a program with the IMF this year. We are trying to see how we can help. “

“I think the great tension is the important need for that Increasing investment in the economy and making it more competitiveAt the same time, finding non-inflationary financing, which is very difficult in this context. I think the private bondholder agreement was a very good first step they took. “We are trying to see how we can support the World Bank,” Jaramillo said.

Meetings with International Monetary Fund officials will begin on Tuesday. On that day, the first meeting will take place between Guzmán, Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere, Julie Cusack, and the head of the Argentine mission, Luis Copedo.

Prior to the meeting with the World Bank, Martín Guzmán held a meeting with other Argentine officials representing the country to multilateral organizations. The Director was present before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Argentina and the Southern Cone, Sergio Choudos; Cecilia Nahon, Executive Director of Argentina and the World Bank’s Southern Cone Marcelo BargeNahon had loaned before that body.

Meetings with International Monetary Fund officials will begin on Tuesday. On that day, according to the financial organization, the first meeting between Guzmán and the deputy director of the Western Hemisphere will take place, Julie CusackAnd the head of the Argentine mission, Luis CopedoTogether with the state representative to the agency, Sergio Choudos.

Guzmán will attempt to open a file resolution A financial program that could redesign the $ 45 billion repayment schedule Submitted by the monetary fund and setting the procedures program agreed upon between the two parties. In his last public appearance, an agency spokesman said Jerry Rice He said it explicitly: “We are waiting for Argentina to present its economic plan,” he added.

Read on:

Martín Guzmán starts his activities in Washington and meets today with the World Bank before meeting with the International Monetary Fund
How much must Argentina pay to the IMF and the Paris Club during this year
Justice AFIP ordered not to collect wealth tax from a businessman
They claim that ruling in favor of one taxpayer for wealth tax will prompt others to sue the AFIP

More Stories

Reporting work on the death of abandoned homes

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Electricity reform in Lopez Obrador holds the T-MEC consensus

1 day ago Mia Thompson

CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

2 days ago Mia Thompson

A Ugandan soccer player killed by team-mates for foul

2 days ago Mia Thompson

There are lost jobs that will never return

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Businesses in the Digital Economy and the Right to Privacy

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

In the middle of Guzmán’s mission in the United States, Alberto Fernandez will have a virtual meeting with the president of the World Bank

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

Illness and search for his mother until a new trailer

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The US Supreme Court will consider abolishing the death penalty for those who participated in the Boston bombing

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

South Korea suggested that it could strengthen its military relationship with Japan

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Medical trainees return to the Sierra Tarahumara

4 hours ago Mia Thompson