In the middle of Guzmán’s mission in the United States, Alberto Fernandez will have a virtual meeting with the president of the World Bank

David Malpass did not participate in the meeting with Guzman in Washington, but he will have a conversation with Alberto Fernandez. Reuters Photo: Florence

President Alberto Fernandez This will be Wednesday Hypothetical meeting with World Bank President David MalpassWhich did not participate today in the meeting with Minister of Economy Martin Guzman in Washington. With $ 7 billion loan portfolioThe government is seeking support for this body to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund.

The default conversation between the head of state and Malpass will take place after some back and forth with the World Bank regarding Monday’s meeting in the US. American official He will be directly involved in a call with Alberto Fernandez, As confirmed by official sources Infobae.

Accordingly, the Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America, the Minister of Economy received this Monday, Felipe Jaramillooperation manager Axel van TrotsenburgAnd the representative to Argentina, Jordan Schwartz.

Malpass will directly participate in a call with Alberto Fernández

Presently, the World Bank’s loan portfolio with Argentina is roughly $ 7,000 million, mainly divided into Social, health and infrastructure projects. In a recent interview with InfobaeSchwartz emphasized that the goal of the organization in its work with Argentina is “to keep pace with investments to expand the provision of basic services, such as water, sanitation and housing, and to improve access to these services for the poorest communities,” he said.

Earlier this month, the World Bank ruled out the Argentine crisis and the need to agree on a new financial program with the IMF. “The Decades of debt crisis That plagued Argentina, by then moving to a more stable environment with government policies that support growth and investment. These are important and somewhat distinctive challenges for Argentina because of the size of the debt, ”Malpass said.

Officials from that authority also asked the state to take measures to encourage investment. Jaramillo, who will be attending the meeting today with Guzmán, said: “We all know that the situation in Argentina is difficult due to debt and that It is very important that they can successfully implement a program with the IMF this year. We are trying to see how we can help. “

“I think the great tension is the important need for that Increasing investment in the economy and making it more competitiveAt the same time, finding non-inflationary financing, which is very difficult in this context. I think the private bondholder agreement was a very good first step they took. “We are trying to see how we can support the World Bank,” Jaramillo said.

Prior to the meeting with the World Bank, Martín Guzmán held a meeting with other Argentine officials representing the country to multilateral organizations. The Director was present before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Argentina and the Southern Cone, Sergio Choudos; Cecilia Nahon, Executive Director of Argentina and the World Bank’s Southern Cone Marcelo BargeNahon had loaned before that body.

Meetings with International Monetary Fund officials will begin on Tuesday. On that day, according to the financial organization, the first meeting between Guzmán and the deputy director of the Western Hemisphere will take place, Julie CusackAnd the head of the Argentine mission, Luis CopedoTogether with the state representative to the agency, Sergio Choudos.

Guzmán will attempt to open a file resolution A financial program that could redesign the $ 45 billion repayment schedule Submitted by the monetary fund and setting the procedures program agreed upon between the two parties. In his last public appearance, an agency spokesman said Jerry Rice He said it explicitly: “We are waiting for Argentina to present its economic plan,” he added.

