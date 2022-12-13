In the UK, 5 luxury cars are stolen in 60 seconds

One of the luxury cars has already been located. Photo: Getty Images

Five luxury cars, valued at a little more than that 858 thousand dollars (just over 16,800,000 pesos), stolen for less than 60 seconds in the county Essex United kingdom; This is how he made it known local police through their social networks. then in unotv.com We show you the video.

More We are currently investigating an incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in # O Lord On November 11th. Have you seen anything fishy? If so, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/2huktS0PJI – Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 5, 2022

In a video that went viral, you can see how a topic opens the gates of even the five luxury cars of the brands Porsche, Arri Atom and Mercedes-Benz They stole.

According to the county police EssexCriminals entered the yard of a house in a town BolvanCut the bolts.

The video shows how the vehicles left in the following order:

Single-seat Ariel Atom

mercedes a45

Cayenne Porsche

Porsche 911 Carrera

Mercedes Maybach

The police said that from the moment the theft was reported, investigations began and one of the vehicles, namely Mercedes Maybach, has already been recovered; However, the other four are still off site.