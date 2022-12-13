In the UK, 5 luxury cars are stolen in 60 seconds
Five luxury cars, valued at a little more than that 858 thousand dollars (just over 16,800,000 pesos), stolen for less than 60 seconds in the county Essex United kingdom; This is how he made it known local police through their social networks. then in unotv.com We show you the video.
In a video that went viral, you can see how a topic opens the gates of even the five luxury cars of the brands Porsche, Arri Atom and Mercedes-Benz They stole.
According to the county police EssexCriminals entered the yard of a house in a town BolvanCut the bolts.
The video shows how the vehicles left in the following order:
- Single-seat Ariel Atom
- mercedes a45
- Cayenne Porsche
- Porsche 911 Carrera
- Mercedes Maybach
The police said that from the moment the theft was reported, investigations began and one of the vehicles, namely Mercedes Maybach, has already been recovered; However, the other four are still off site.
