Crisis in Peru | ‘Humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated, kidnapped’: Pedro Castillo’s first public reaction since his removal as Peruvian president

In a series of messages circulating on social media, Pedro Castillo said on Monday that he did not resign as President of Peru and refused to call for new elections proposed by the president he is replacing, Dina Boloart.

Through his Twitter account, Castillo shared a message confirming that he was “The humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated and abducted”Referring to the pre-trial detention he was weighed upon when interrogated for the crime of “rebellion”.

He asked Peruvians not to fall into the “dirty game of new elections,” which he said was “a strategy of right-wing political forces in Peru.”

Castillo was removed by Congress from Peru 7 last December By proposing a presidential vacancy due to “moral incompetence”.

Hours before the vote, the president issued a decree dissolving Congress and installing an emergency government.

Politicians from his government team and the majority of members of Congress described the decree as a breach of the constitutional order.

Dina Boulwart, then Vice President of Castillo, has been appointed as the new president for the term that ends in July 2026.

since then, Protests escalated in PeruAnd the Both against Congress and the new government.

In clashes between demonstrators and police there were at least two deaths as of Monday.

What did Castillo say?

Since his December 7 message to the nation, Castillo has not made any public statements.

In the message posted on Twitter, dated December 12, he said he was addressing the Peruvian people to “reaffirm that I am unconditionally faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate that I hold as President.”

“I will not give up or give up my happinessaand sacred functionshe added.

In addition to suggesting that he is “subjected to humiliation, incommunicado, mistreatment and abduction” by protective custody against him, he rejected the motion that Poulwart made Monday for Congress to approve the call for General elections 2024.

Without naming the vice president, he said, “What was said recently by a usurper is nothing but the same snot and saliva of the revolutionary right. Therefore, people should not fall into their dirty game in new elections.”

He demanded his immediate release and reiterated the proposal he made on December 7 for a vote that would agree with the Council drafting a new constitution.

This Monday, Attorney General Liz Patricia Benavides A Complaint against Castillo for “rebellion, conspiracy and serious breach of the public peace”which opens legal proceedings against the former president.

