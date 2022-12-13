Crisis in Peru | ‘Humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated, kidnapped’: Pedro Castillo’s first public reaction since his removal as Peruvian president

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

In a series of messages circulating on social media, Pedro Castillo said on Monday that he did not resign as President of Peru and refused to call for new elections proposed by the president he is replacing, Dina Boloart.

Through his Twitter account, Castillo shared a message confirming that he was “The humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated and abducted”Referring to the pre-trial detention he was weighed upon when interrogated for the crime of “rebellion”.

He asked Peruvians not to fall into the “dirty game of new elections,” which he said was “a strategy of right-wing political forces in Peru.”

Castillo was removed by Congress from Peru 7 last December By proposing a presidential vacancy due to “moral incompetence”.

More Stories

La Jornada: Peru in a Labyrinth

13 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Tiktoker discovers his friend’s betrayal by zooming in on his cell phone- Uno TV

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Protesters throw bottles and boo Antoro Humala for recognizing Dina Poulwart as president

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Pedro Castillo was drugged into ordering the coup in Peru, a former official hints

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

How the oldest-ever DNA sequence reveals an extraordinary lost world two million years ago

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Pedro Castillo. AMLO says it will not cut ties with Peru “but we’ll wait a few days”

5 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Sales of the agricultural sector to the United States amounted to 3803 million dollars

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

International African Film Festival in Argentina: activities and guests

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Protests the College of Aesthetic Medicine, Longevity and Nutrition of Guadiana – El Sol de Durango

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

McDonald’s confirms the name of the new character for Super Mario Bros: The Movie

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Crisis in Peru | ‘Humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated, kidnapped’: Pedro Castillo’s first public reaction since his removal as Peruvian president

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring