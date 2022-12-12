La Jornada: Peru in a Labyrinth

You are

After ch. and Pedro Castillo imprisoned, December 7, Peru participated in the renewal of the semi-permanent political crisis in which it had lived for years. From the moment the deposed president announced the dissolution of the unicameral Congress, and that the latter, in response, dismissed him from office for Moral insolvency And he invested the vice president until then, Dina Polorati, as the new head of the executive branch, and the protests of Castillo’s supporters intensified and the clashes between them and the police forces.

By far, the most serious episode occurred at Andahuelas Airport, where demonstrators surrounded the building, set fire to the broadcasting room and prevented the departure of fifty workers and members of the Peruvian National Police. In that city located in the province of Apurimac, in the south of the country, where regime forces killed two young men who were participating in the protests, the police headquarters was burned. The local social leaders declared a popular revolt and declared an indefinite strike starting today. Meanwhile, in Lima, the country’s capital, hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the Congress headquarters, and a fight broke out inside it between lawmakers, which led to the suspension of the session. Demonstrations also spread to Cajamarca, Cusco, Arequipa and Puno, and roadblocks multiplied at various points on the map of Peru.

The common denominator of the demonstrations is the demand for new general elections and the dissolution of Congress. In some of these, Boulwart’s resignation and Castillo’s reinstatement in the presidency are also demanded. Provincial governors and a host of social organizations have joined this demand. However, Boulwart expressed his determination to remain in office until 2026, when the ousted president’s term was due to expire.