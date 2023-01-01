Inauguration of Lula da Silva as President of Brazil, live | international

The official agenda begins 15 minutes before 2:00 pm in Brasilia with the arrival of the 17 heads of state invited to the Senate. At 2:30 p.m., there will be the president’s traditional convoy from the cathedral to the seat of Congress, where he will receive the attributes of leadership. At 4:00 pm, Lula will already be at the Planalto Palace, the seat of government in Brasília. In Ministries Square, there will be a show that will run until 3:00 am on Monday.

Here, the details, always in Brazil time.

13:45-14:30 – Arrival of the Heads of State and Government, in Appendix 1 of the Federal Senate;

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM – Arrival of authorities and guests to the White Room;

2:20 PM to 2:30 PM – Arrival of the President-elect and Vice President of the Republic at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília;

2:30 p.m. – Departure of the procession from the Metropolitan Cathedral to the National Convention;

14:40 – The elected President and Vice President of the Republic arrive at the National Congress, welcomed by the Presidents of the National Congress and the House of Representatives.

15:00 – The official session of the presidential opening: the opening of the official session; playing the national anthem; Constitutional Obligation Read and sign the mandate period of the elected President and Vice-President of the Republic; declaration by the President of the Republic; Declaration of the President of the National Congress; and closing of the formal session.

15:50 – The President and Vice-President are transferred to the hearing room presided over by the Senate.

16:00 – The President and Vice President leave the reception hall headed by the Senate towards the outside of the palace.

16:05 – The beginning of the external honoring ceremony.

16:20 – Departure of the President and Vice President of the Republic to the Planalto Palace.

