India is concerned about the presence of an American destroyer in its waters – Prinsa Latina

The Indian position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the aforementioned body does not authorize other countries to conduct maneuvers or military maneuvers in the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf, particularly those involving the use of weapons or explosives. Without the consent of the coastal state.

A brief statement from the State Department stated that the USS John Paul Jones was under constant surveillance while transiting from the Persian Gulf to the Straits of Malacca.

India raised concerns after the US Navy announced freedom of navigation in its waters without prior approval, prompting a reaction from New Delhi, the Press Trust of India reported.

The State Department objected to a statement issued by the United States ‘7th Fleet on April 7, in which it stated that USS John Paul Jones’ “freedom of navigation” defended the rights, freedoms, and legitimate uses of the sea recognized in law. International by challenging India’s “excessive maritime claims”.

A statement said the USS John Paul Jones sailed about 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, within India’s exclusive economic zone, without the country’s prior consent, in accordance with international law.

India requires other countries to obtain their prior consent to conduct military maneuvers or exercises in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf.

