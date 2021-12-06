Indian man builds a replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife

8 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

6 dic 2021 00:57 GMT

The owner explains that the house is not only intended for his wife, but is a symbol of love that transcends social differences.

Anand Prakash Choksi, a 52-year-old Indian businessman, built a replica of the famous Taj Mahal as his wife’s home.

The house is located in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh on land he owns. According to Chuxie, the house cost about $260,000 and took three years to build.

“It was a gift to my wife and to the city and its inhabitants as well,” He said BBC Chucky.

As the owner tells, a replica of the famous Taj Mahal attracts tourists who come to photograph it, and sometimes the family invites them to see it inside, though he stresses that this doesn’t happen every day: “At the end of the day, it’s our home and we live in it.”

Choksi explains that the replica is not only meant for his wife, but it is a symbol of love that overcomes social differences. “Today there is a lot of hatred in our country. People are divided in the name of religion and caste,” he says, adding: “This house for me is a symbol of that love, which transcends our social differences and political noise.”

More Stories

They have caught a supposed giant rat on the streets of New York; Spreading fast on Tik Tok | Video

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru eruption

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolsonaro will be investigated for anti-virus comments

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Passenger jumps out of a plane while landing in Phoenix | News from Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Wonderful pictures of the eruption of the Semeru volcano and the huge ash cloud that throws it

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro for linking the COVID-19 vaccine to AIDS

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Expert: Remains of Hernan Cortes at risk in Mexico | Science and Ecology | DW

3 mins ago Mia Thompson

Today’s newspaper | There will be a final with Paraguay in the United States

5 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The number of satellites controlled by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been revealed

6 mins ago Leo Adkins

Indian man builds a replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife

8 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

United States: Can I work remotely on a tourist visa? – USA – International

9 mins ago Leland Griffith