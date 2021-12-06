Indian man builds a replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife

The owner explains that the house is not only intended for his wife, but is a symbol of love that transcends social differences.

Anand Prakash Choksi, a 52-year-old Indian businessman, built a replica of the famous Taj Mahal as his wife’s home.

The house is located in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh on land he owns. According to Chuxie, the house cost about $260,000 and took three years to build.

“It was a gift to my wife and to the city and its inhabitants as well,” He said BBC Chucky.

As the owner tells, a replica of the famous Taj Mahal attracts tourists who come to photograph it, and sometimes the family invites them to see it inside, though he stresses that this doesn’t happen every day: “At the end of the day, it’s our home and we live in it.”

Choksi explains that the replica is not only meant for his wife, but it is a symbol of love that overcomes social differences. “Today there is a lot of hatred in our country. People are divided in the name of religion and caste,” he says, adding: “This house for me is a symbol of that love, which transcends our social differences and political noise.”