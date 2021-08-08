Indie International agents are looking for businesses of interest to mines around the world.

According to the United Nations, three-quarters of Africa’s population is under the age of 35. Primary Photography / Getty Images

According to S&P Global rankings, the working-age population in sub-Saharan Africa will double by 2050 to become the largest in the world, providing an unprecedented opportunity for economic growth. In a report released on Wednesday, the rating agency estimates that the increase in the working-age population will increase the average annual GDP growth rate of major economies in the Indian subcontinent by 3% over the next 10 years. Satyam Pandey, chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, said sub-Saharan Africa is now facing “the most significant demographic change in its history”. “Significant declines in fertility rates, reduced infant mortality, and increased life expectancy will be critical factors in the region’s economic prospects for decades to come,” Pandey said. “The age composition of a country’s population is important to economic growth. For a region that has experienced weak economic growth over the past decade, there may be an opportunity to reverse population migration, but this instability can be a major source of vulnerability.”

The report highlights that the fertility rate is steadily declining, from 6.3 in 2019 to 4.6 children per woman in 2019. 2.1 by 2050. In comparison, the average fertility rate in Southeast Asia and Latin America is expected to fall below 1.85 in 2050 and 2.2 in 2020, while the Middle East and North Africa are the only regions that are projected to be above Normal exchange rate for 2050. Pending. In high-income economies, the current rate is around 1.6 and is expected to remain at that level. However, the pace is not the same in South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia, with low fertility rates, while Nigeria continues to record rates above 5.. Politics is important for demographic gains At current rates, sub-Saharan countries could be set for a “demographic dividend,” according to a Standard & Poor’s report. The demographic dividend refers to an increasing proportion of people of working age compared to non-working people (i.e. children or the elderly). With fewer people supporting it, the country has a window of opportunity for rapid GDP growth. However, the economic policies of governments will be critical to the ability of sub-Saharan African countries to benefit from the growing labor force, and Pandey noted that the region is currently at risk of not being prepared to reap the benefits of change in the labor force. Population.