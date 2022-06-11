Inflation in the United States for the month of May 2022 | Finance | Economie
After a slight equinox in April, Inflation bounced back in the US The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday in May to close the month at an annual rate of 8.6%, the highest since December 1981.
(See: Does Amazon Monitor Employee Leave?)
Specifically, the cost of living recorded a 1% in advance In the fifth month of the year, a figure much higher than the 0.3% monthly discrepancy that appeared in April.
splits foods (1.2%), gasoline (4.1%) and Place of residence (0.6%) are the most contributors to the monthly figure. Thus, on an annual basis, the food and dining at home segmentation gets a progression of 10.1% and 11.9%, respectively.
(See: Sina is looking for drivers to work in the US.)
At 12 months old, it’s a class energy It represents a variance of 34.6%, the largest since September 2005. Within it, gasoline is up 48.7%. The Electricity I did it at 12% and Gas, 30.2%.
(See: World Bank forecasts for global GDP to fall from 4.1% to 2.9%.)
On the other hand, the core inflation, That without food or energy, it hits an annual record of 6%.
(See: Cost of Living in the United States in Colombian Pesos.)
luggage
“Award-winning zombie scholar. Music practitioner. Food expert. Troublemaker.”