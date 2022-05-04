Interbank transfers will be temporarily suspended

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The electronic clearing house It was announced that instant transfers between banks will be temporarily suspended.

He indicated that they will stop updating the file Transfers From Friday 6 to Monday 9 May between 3:00 pm and 8:30 am

The Chamber explained that this measure is due to the fact that will be updated The platform used for this process.

During the suspension period, it will not be possible to record transfers or Payments between different banksbut only postponed.

Suspension will affect any instant transfer, as well as payment credit cards, from one bank to another. Payments will be recorded after Monday, when service is restored.

This saving will mainly affect users who plan to make a transfer between two accounts Banks Different; For those who have Credit card Linked to a bank with a payment date between the sixth and ninth day of every month, and the payment is made through another bank.

And for people who have a file credit With a bank whose repayment date is between the sixth and ninth day of every month, which pays it through another bank.

It should be noted that the suspension of the service will take place on the weekend before May 10, mothers daywhen it is used to celebrate Mexican mothers and this generates a great economic movement.

The electronic clearinghouse recommended strengthening interbank operations and pre-generation credit and debit card payments Interests.

It should be noted that Payments s operations Within the same bank they will continue normally because they are not dependent on the platform to be implemented. DJ

of interest |

More Stories

AMLO’s Central America tour begins with Guatemala

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope’s teaching: “Practice of faith is not a thing for old people”

20 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Florida residents to end Walt Disney World’s self-government

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The man who pretended to be a disabled person was “cured” to fight in the street; video

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Russian TV details nuclear attack on Europe; European countries interact

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO on whether Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will be invited to the Summit of the Americas

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mexican and Spanish companies highlight mutual business opportunities

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The commercially failed movie is now a hit on Netflix

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

They demand that the medical profession be taught in Los Cabos

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sports programming for Friday, May 6: Betplay League – other sports – sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

What will happen on May 6, 2022 on Earth, according to NASA?

4 hours ago Leo Adkins