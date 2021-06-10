iPhone | iOS 14.5 is already in Mexico: Features and Benefits | Apple | technology | Raising the level of

Apple released iOS 14.5 in Mexico, which will allow users to take advantage of new features: unlocking an iPhone through the Apple Watch, applying new voices to Siri, and using new emojis, among other things.

In February of 2021, the tech company announced that it was developing a secure way to unlock devices through the Apple Watch, which would allow people to continue wearing a mask in the context of the Covid pandemic. 19.

How does unlocking a new iPhone work

iOS introduces new updates. Photo: Getty



As the company announced, as long as the watch is unlocked, you just have to look at the iPhone to unlock it. The Apple Watch will ring and ring until the user knows that the lock has been unlocked. This feature is only compatible with iPhone X and later; and Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

New Siri sounds

With this update, Apple users will have the ability to choose the Siri voice, although this function is currently available in English, and can be selected from the moment the new iPhone is configured.

Siri, a distinctive feature of the iPhone. Photo: Getty



For its part, Siri gains new qualities with support for Group FaceTime, which makes it easier to initiate calls with multiple users. It will also be able to announce incoming calls through compatible AirPods or Beats headphones, and support making calls to emergency contacts if an iPhone owner needs help and can’t get it.

New Emojis for iOS 14.5

Emojis are a common currency in modern life. Photo: Getty



The new iOS 14.5 introduces new emojis and tweaks in some of what we’re used to, like the Couple Status with Heart, where you can select different skin colors. New emojis include faces with spiral eyes, face in the clouds, burning hearts, woman with beard, etc.

Other Features of iOS 14.5

iOS has support for AirTag, which will allow users to track and find important personal items such as keys, wallet, backpack, or even pets, privately and securely through the Find My app

Apple Podcasts introduces a redesign to be easier to play new content, and a new option to save and also download episodes to add to the library.