Is it legal on Netflix? Where to watch the series online

The hard story of Gypsy y Dee Dee Blanchard One of the highlights for thousands of people around the United States and the rest of the world, what became an emotional story of overcoming and love between a mother and daughter quickly turned into a horror movie. After several months of analyzing the situation Nick Antouska and Michelle Dean They decided to take this powerful story and bring it to the small screen in series form.

Law was a series that succeeded in bringing the narrative of this crime from the hands of actors like Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Anna Sophia Robb, Chloe Sevigny and Callum Worthy It became one of the most important events of the year and a stark reality show that shocked the entire medical community.

Released in March 2019, the series has managed to win many awards at events such as Emmy, Critic’s Choice Awards, Sag Awards and Golden Globes, and the amazing performance of the entire cast manages to convey the terrible story that Gypsy lived with her mother and how the terrible outcome of the events affected his life seriously.

The Act, the apocalyptic series based on true events

Based on true events, The Act is a series that tells of the atrocities committed by Gypsy (Joey King) and her boyfriend Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy) when trying to escape an abusive relationship with their mother, but the story takes a long time. It gets weird the more common it becomes.

Dee de Blanchard (Patricia Arquette) the mother of a gypsy has always shown herself to be a very compassionate and loving woman for her daughter because of the severe ailments she suffered, but from what we know today, her daughter was perfectly healthy, and the damage she caused. It is believed that the gypsy was caused by Munchausen syndrome, which her mother suffered, which made her daughter look like she was sick and could not take care of herself.

Upon discovering that her health was not as serious as she thought, Gypsy asked Nick to kill her mother so that they could escape together, unfortunately the couple was found after a few days and brought to trial, the most shocking thing about the case was seeing the young gypsy in good health, because her mother And her mother is best known for her “passionate” story.

Where do you see the ONLINE series?

The series was released in the United States on Hulu, and later reached Latin America through it STARZ PLAY A streaming platform that you can rent through Amazon Prime or other cable services like Izzi, unfortunately the series is only available on this platform.

There are many pages on the Internet that allow you to watch the series, but these types of sites are usually not safe because they may contain viruses that affect your device or your computer.