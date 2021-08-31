ISL Announces Global Broadcasters for Season Three (2021)

Just minutes before the first race of the 2021 International Swimming League, the third in the Rookie League’s history, a full global broadcast schedule has been released.

The league offers streaming series to “more than 140 countries and regions around the world,” and paid streaming is available for those who can’t watch TV.

It is not yet clear what equivalents are available in the networks below in each country. We know, for example, that CBS and CBC don’t host everything right now.

You will see

Africa (sub-Saharan Africa)

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali and Mauritania Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: great sport

America

United State: CBS

Canada: CBC

Central America / Latin America

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Definitely a sport

Brazil: Globo TV

Asia

Singapore: starhub

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: and be into sports

Japan: Asahi TV

Caribbean

Anguilla, Antarctica (US military base only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Guyana, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts/Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin and Saint: ESPN

Europe

France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport

Italy: sky

Russia: Connect the TV

Belarus and Russia: Belarus, Russia and Russia TV 5And Sports 1/2

Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sport club

Middle East and North Africa

Middle East and North Africa, including Palestine (including Gaza), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan: and be into sports

Oceania

Australia: sports