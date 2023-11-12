Israel establishes an agreement with Hamas to release the Millennium Group hostages

he Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuOn Sunday, he spoke with the American media about A possible agreement to release hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza StripBut he refrained from providing details for fear of thwarting the plan.

Netanyahu He consulted on the program Meet the pressfrom the series nbcRegarding the possibility of reaching an agreement to free women, children and the elderly from Hamas hostages: The journalist asked: “Is there a possibility of reaching an agreement?” “It may be so, but the less I express myself on this subject, the greater the chances of achieving it,” the president added.

according to NetanyahuThings were moving forward thanks to Israeli military pressure in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

“We were no closer to reaching an agreement until we started ground operations,” he said. Netanyahu. “But the moment we started ground operations, things started to change,” he added.

He added, “Pressure on the Hamas leadership is what could lead to an agreement, and if there is an agreement, we will talk about it when it is there, and we will announce it if it is reached.”

The Israeli army estimates that some 240 people were taken hostage and transferred to the Gaza Strip During the initial Hamas attack on October 7.

Among these prisoners are at least 30 minors, including young children, according to Israeli media.

