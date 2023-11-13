Israel says Hamas has “lost control” of Gaza; Israeli forces storm Parliament

Cedric Manwaring November 13, 2023 0
Tel Aviv– Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav GalantThis Monday, he mentioned that agitation “Lost control” of Gaza stripIt has been ruling for 16 years and is being bombed by Israel.

“Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing to the south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases,” Galant declared, without providing any evidence. The minister added in a video broadcast by the main Israeli television networks that civilians “no longer believe in the government” of Hamas.

Shortly after, a photo began circulating on social media showing Israeli forces inside the Gaza parliament. According to information from The Times of Israel, it was the Golani Brigade that stormed the site, which has served Hamas lawmakers since the Islamist organization took control of the Strip in 2007. *With information from Agence France-Presse

