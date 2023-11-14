AMLO is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

For the first time in five years, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador A. will be held Bilateral meeting With his counterpart China, Xi Jinping, Before the start Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in San Francisco United State.

In a press conference held by President López Obrador at the facilities of the Ninth Military Region in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of State (SRE), described this meeting that the two leaders will hold as “very important” and announced that the issues of import and export, as well as value chains, will be discussed.

He stressed that the Chinese government offered support to Mexico to rebuild the port of Acapulco after the devastating passage of Hurricane Otis.

“The president arrives tomorrow evening, Wednesday, and first of all, we have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China first thing on Thursday, then there is an official photo with all the participants, 23 countries, and then “there is an inauguration meeting chaired by President Joe Biden.”

“It is a very important meeting. China has offered us support in Acapulco, and we also have this issue of the value chain, how to organize ourselves to export and import our products. China has always been very interested in establishing a close relationship with Mexico and I think this is the first time we have met,” he said. It has the two leaders.”







