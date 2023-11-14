AMLO is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Cedric Manwaring November 14, 2023 0
AMLO is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

For the first time in five years, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador A. will be held Bilateral meeting With his counterpart China, Xi Jinping, Before the start Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in San Francisco United State.

In a press conference held by President López Obrador at the facilities of the Ninth Military Region in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of State (SRE), described this meeting that the two leaders will hold as “very important” and announced that the issues of import and export, as well as value chains, will be discussed.

He stressed that the Chinese government offered support to Mexico to rebuild the port of Acapulco after the devastating passage of Hurricane Otis.

“The president arrives tomorrow evening, Wednesday, and first of all, we have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China first thing on Thursday, then there is an official photo with all the participants, 23 countries, and then “there is an inauguration meeting chaired by President Joe Biden.”

“It is a very important meeting. China has offered us support in Acapulco, and we also have this issue of the value chain, how to organize ourselves to export and import our products. China has always been very interested in establishing a close relationship with Mexico and I think this is the first time we have met,” he said. It has the two leaders.”




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

Maute

More Stories

Israel says Hamas has “lost control” of Gaza; Israeli forces storm Parliament

Israel says Hamas has “lost control” of Gaza; Israeli forces storm Parliament

Cedric Manwaring November 13, 2023 0
Israel establishes an agreement with Hamas to release the Millennium Group hostages

Israel establishes an agreement with Hamas to release the Millennium Group hostages

Cedric Manwaring November 13, 2023 0
Pope Francis fires conservative Texas bishop Joseph Strickland

Pope Francis fires conservative Texas bishop Joseph Strickland

Cedric Manwaring November 12, 2023 0
When is Thanksgiving Day 2023 celebrated?

When is Thanksgiving Day 2023 celebrated?

Cedric Manwaring November 11, 2023 0
Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring November 10, 2023 0
The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring November 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

AMLO is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

AMLO is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Cedric Manwaring November 14, 2023 0
The Eurozone takes a step back and suffers a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter National and international economy

The Eurozone takes a step back and suffers a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter National and international economy

Mia Thompson November 14, 2023 0

Cocktail Dresses: The Quintessential Guide to Evening Elegance

Magdalena Zlatica November 14, 2023 0
Israel says Hamas has “lost control” of Gaza; Israeli forces storm Parliament

Israel says Hamas has “lost control” of Gaza; Israeli forces storm Parliament

Cedric Manwaring November 13, 2023 0
The Treasury Department expects to auction up to $2,500 million this Tuesday in 3- and 9-month bonds.

The Treasury Department expects to auction up to $2,500 million this Tuesday in 3- and 9-month bonds.

Mia Thompson November 13, 2023 0