ISSSTE opens a call to heads of family medicine clinics

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City /

Personnel from medicine, nursing, nutrition, dentistry, social work, or related health fields can participate in the call to take over ownership of a family medicine clinic at the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

“It seeks to reinforce the medical units with personnel from different regions,” said Regulatory Director of Health, Ramiro Lopez-Elizaldi, in the units in Outlan de Navarro, Jalisco and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.

Pre-registration is for registration at [email protected], which is open from January 28 until 1:00 PM on February 11.

He indicated that the participants will be able to lead the direction of family medicine clinics, and the mission will be implemented with absolute transparency, integrity, honesty and fairness in the process.

Therefore, he added, he called on health professionals with knowledge and skills in hospital management and competition orientation to be part of the institute’s transformation.

This pioneering process of allocating addresses to family medicine clinics aims to change the paradigm that first-level care units can only be managed by female and male physicians and to give every health professional the opportunity based on their skills and experience.

The aforementioned call has been added to the flyer published this month for the ownership of the Regional Hospital “Morelia”, the General Hospital “Delicias”, the clinics of “Manzanillo”, “Piedras Negras”, “Tuxtepec”, and the specialist clinics in addition to the operating room. “Churubusco” and “Indianilla”, as well as the Clinic for Automatic Detection and Diagnosis (CLIDDA).

To verify the call, health professionals should access the following link: bit.ly/3nAQoL7.

ICC

