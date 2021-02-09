They ordered the arrest of the alleged assailant of Mariana, a trained doctor in Chiapas

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chase. (apro). – As part of the investigations into the death of a young medical intern, Mariana Sanchez Davalos, a probation judge has ordered the arrest of Doctor Fernando Cottomock Breeze Jimenez, whom the victim had previously identified as the sexual harasser.

The judge also issued an order to search the doctor’s home and private clinic Santa Mara de Guadalupe in the town of Yajalán – where he provides consultations on the weekends.

