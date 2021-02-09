They ordered the arrest of the alleged assailant of Mariana, a trained doctor in Chiapas

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chase. (apro). – As part of the investigations into the death of a young medical intern, Mariana Sanchez Davalos, a probation judge has ordered the arrest of Doctor Fernando Cottomock Breeze Jimenez, whom the victim had previously identified as the sexual harasser.

The judge also issued an order to search the doctor’s home and private clinic Santa Mara de Guadalupe in the town of Yajalán – where he provides consultations on the weekends.

Eleven days after Mariana was found dead in her room, located next to the Nueva Palestina Community Health Center, Oscosingo municipality, agents of the State Prosecutor (FGE) searched the home of Breeze Jimenez yesterday.

The address you searched for. Photo: Private

On the front of the house, where the agents confiscated a cell phone, they left a notice ordering the probation judge in Okosengo District Judge to arrest Fernando Quattamoc for a young crime.

In addition to Yagalan, where he belongs, the doctor is wanted in the municipalities of Tila and Chilin, where it is believed that he may be in hiding.

He initially testified before the FGE after Mariana’s death, but was released and is now searched for again.

The director of the health center, Anal Correa Hernandez, has already been arrested in prison for abuse of power.