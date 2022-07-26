It has gone viral to show what supermarkets in Cuba look like

Although it seems that all supermarkets are the same all over the world, the truth is that they can change among themselves depending on the conditions in which the country lives.

This was documented by a TikTok user who explained what supermarkets in Cuba look like, as well as recounting his experience as a consumer. The clip was shared on his account and has so far garnered 2.5 million views and caused different reactions among Internet users.

This is the state of supermarkets in Cuba

A clip was shared on @nesty_wtf showing what supermarkets in Cuba look like. According to the user, to get into one of these supermarkets, you have to join long queues to buy a product.

Once you arrive at the place you will see that these supermarkets are divided into two floors, in the first you will find all the products for the home such as mattresses and furniture, while on the second floor there are products for personal hygiene such as toilet paper, shampoo and deodorants. Likewise, there are other products for the home such as trays and mugs.

They also have a dining area, however, in this place, there were only breasts and pork. These products were valued at $16, which is 76.1 percent of the minimum wage. Likewise, there were alcoholic drinks in this place.

In fact, the store had very few products and was very small, so there is no comparison with supermarkets in other countries. However, the boy pointed out that there are more basic products that should be in these stores, according to him. “In my opinion, there are more substantial things than these, but come on, that’s my opinion,” he added.

In addition, he explained that all products are paid for in freely convertible currency (MLC), which they can get abroad or with people selling on the street, since Cubans are not paid in this way. Similarly, he declares that the MLC is equivalent to 100 Cuban pesos and the minimum wage in this country is 2,100 pesos, which is 21 MLC, where he says that if a user buys two drinks, he will have exceeded the minimum wage. .

The video quickly went viral on the platform and has already garnered 2.5 million views, 88.4 thousand likes, 4,813 comments and 4,772 shares.

‘As if they froze in time’

As expected, the video elicited various reactions among users who were surprised by the way trade works in Cuba; “As if they lived frozen in time”, “Communism only works to make those who control them rich”, “So that they can see the truth of the revolution”, “I cannot understand how people do nothing to change the government and what is more, they defend About them “,” they seem to live in the 1940’s “,” don’t even want to go shopping “,” as stated in some of the comments in the clip.