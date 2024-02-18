Japanese method to delay aging

Who doesn't want to stay young forever or at least as young as they can in their lifetime? It is clear that the Eastern culture, which is the longest in the world, knows a lot about this. For this reason A Japanese way That will help delay the arrival the elderly. In this article you will be able to learn step by step about the Eastern practice that you can easily perform and all the benefits it brings to the body.

he Japanese way Known as Hansaki, it consists of nine pillars seen by a writer in Japanese philosophy to maintain a healthy life in all aspects, both tangible and intangible, and nourish the important things in life. In this way he left it recorded in a book and accessible to everyone who seeks to delay aging, along with the many other benefits that he advocates.

Step by step Japanese Hansak method

Step by step to apply this Japanese way It consists of nine cases. The first three are to evaluate yourself to improve yourself day by day, then to have a minimalist culture of owning few things to direct attention to what really matters in life and third to achieve inner peace with a level of awareness where calm and relaxation prevail, achieving tranquility and psychological tranquility.

Japanese Hansaki method. Source: Pexels.

The other three pillars Japanese way Hansaki is associated with nature to raise our spirits and our ability to concentrate by connecting to our roots, and of course with health to respect our body and thus avoid unhealthy body practices; And relationships with a person's social environment so that they are more solid and sustainable over the years.

Japanese Hansaki method. Source: Pexels.

The last three postulates are the existence of moral principles that guide a person's behavior, the search for an ultimate goal or destination for our lives to motivate daily life, and finally the attitude that there is a conscious choice of how to deal with life's challenges. Existence. All this constitutes Japanese way Which helps push aging forward and live a fuller life.