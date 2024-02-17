News, the situation in Rafah, tension in the Middle East and more

Palestinians displaced from Rafah, the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip, are fleeing north to Deir al-Balah amid intensified Israeli air strikes and the possibility of ground operations, according to a UN body.

“The intensification of air strikes on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population lives crammed into less than 20% of the Gaza Strip, and statements made by Israeli officials about a ground operation in Gaza have reportedly caused the displacement of people from the farthest governorate.” South of the Gaza Strip. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement: “Gaza towards Deir al-Balah.”

Earlier Friday, former Israeli Prime Minister and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel “will not stop” until all the hostages are returned, even if it means continuing hostilities during the holy month of Ramadan.

He added that Israel is preparing for a military incursion into Gaza and will work “in dialogue” with its partners, including Egypt, and “direct residents to protected areas.”

In a separate statement on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told reporters that Israel “has no intention” of sending Palestinians to Egypt as part of an evacuation operation from Rafah, the focus of its upcoming military offensive.

Gallant did not provide details about the potential evacuation, but said they were “carefully planning future operations in Rafah, a major Hamas stronghold.”

Israeli officials said the army was working on a detailed plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of the planned attack there, but they had not yet shared details.