Javier Hernandez and Galaxy will play with Charlotte in front of 75,000 spectators

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Javier Hernandez, Front de la Galaxy, appeared when his team needed it in the first game of the 2022 season from the Pentacampion of the League last Sunday. Chicharito scored the only goal of the match in the last minute of the game (89 minutes), as they beat defending champions New York City 1-0 to add Galaxy’s first three points of the regular season.

But the match between Hernandez and LA Galaxy next Saturday, March 5, promises to be very interesting in terms of sentiment, as she will visit Charlotte. The Expansion Team is expecting a record number of fans for a league game at Bank of America Stadium, after announcing the sale of nearly 75,000 tickets for its opening home game in the MLS.

The match will begin at 4:30 p.m., and will be televised nationally by FS1 and Fox Sports in the United States.

Charlotte FC, the team officially welcomed into the league in December 2019, made their MLS debut on Saturday, February 26, losing 3-0 to DC United at Odefield. The team led by Spaniard Miguel Angel Ramirez will look for his first three points in the club’s history, and he will do so with the strong support of tens of thousands of fans in Carolina, who will finally be happy to support their own team. MLS.

