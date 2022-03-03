Al Sadd announces the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona

The Dam The State of Qatar announced on its social networks that Transfer From Xavi Hernandez To become the new coach of Barcelona.

Executive Director of the Asian Club, Turki Al-AliIn a statement, it confirmed the agreement to leave Xavi “after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the contract.”

Xavi has informed us in recent days that he wants to go to Barcelona at this time, especially because of the critical phase his city club is going through. We understand and have decided not to get in your way. Xavi and his family will be welcome in Doha and the relationship will continue,” the dam official adds in the statement.

In this way, Xavi Hernandez will become the new coach of Barcelona after more than five years in the Qatari club, first as a player and since 2018 as a coach.

Al-Sadd, who confirmed that they had reached a cooperation agreement with Barcelona in the future, confirmed that Xavi is the “history” of the club. In fact, he won four titles, two in the league, in his last phase as an active footballer, and as a coach he managed to make the team dominate Qatari football with seven more titles but above all with absolute dominance.

Xavi, who leaves Al Sadd at the top of the Qatari Premier League table with a three-point lead over Al Duhail (who tied them 3-0 in the last match on Wednesday), will take Barcelona’s seat after Dutchman Ronald Koeman was knocked out and that in these last matches he was temporarily in charge of Serge Barjoan.

In the absence of an official announcement from Barcelona, ​​the 41-year-old former Terrassa player is returning to the Barcelona entity six and a half years after his departure was announced. The club lives in a more than delicate economic situation, the team is also going through a difficult time, ninth in the LaLiga Santander standings, second in the Champions League, but above all they need to rediscover their style.

With information from EFE