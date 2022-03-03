The National Assembly Recognizes Athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics | Sports |

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The National Assembly announces approval of the new sports law

The National Assembly awarded the awards to the athletes who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in a ceremony held on December 14, in the public hall.

Cristian Sanchez, President of Glories of Ecuadorean Sports (GLODIC), confirmed that Ecuador’s sports participation in Tokyo 2020 was relevant, as the historic achievement of Olympic athlete, Nessi Dagomes, now affects many girls and boys interested in weightlifting and other disciplines.

Sanchez revealed that over three years they have submitted proposals to the legislature on sports law reforms, reflecting the fact that athletes live every day and promoting the real rights of the sports sector.

During the 752nd legislative session, a resolution was approved by legislator Maria José Plaza (CREO), declaring August 29 of each year the National Paralympic Sports Day, in which the work and effort they do will be recognized. Athletes with disabilities. He was chosen that day, because it was when Ecuador won its first gold medal at the Paralympics.

During the honoring ceremony, the President of the National Assembly, Guadalupe Laurie, committed to addressing the Sports Bill to improve the living conditions of those who need it most.

He said that the proposal seeks to guarantee the right of athletes in the areas of higher education, work and society. It is proposed to create special educational programs for high-performing athletes, scholarships, economic aid and affirmative action.

With regard to work, the right to social security and incentives for employers and workers who encourage exercise is proposed, and it also prioritizes medical care for athletes.

Darwin Castro, a Paralympian athlete, has called on the association for the new sports law to include support for athletes with disabilities, as well as adequate infrastructure. (me)

More Stories

More than 800 athletes will compete on Sunday, March 6, in Cerrilla, for the LI Gran Premio Cáceres de Campo a Través

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Alejandro Gonzalez is ready for the Davis Cup match against the United States

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hamidi mocked former Chilean football chief Marcelo Bielsa after his dismissal from Leeds United.

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Remittance income drops in January – El Sol de México

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Bahgat: For the Bhagat players, Kim is eager to start the 2022 season successfully in Spain

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Gladys Tegeda sets a new record in the Seville Marathon

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mexico will always be an attractive investment destination: Eduardo Cortina

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

Two Against Ice: Explaining the end of the Netflix movie | What happened and what does it mean | Explain the end of the ice | movies | Video | nnda nnlt | Fame

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The International Conference on Extreme Sports Medicine is back after the COVID-19 hiatus

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

The National Assembly Recognizes Athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics | Sports |

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp is preparing new functions that will arrive during 2022

16 mins ago Leo Adkins