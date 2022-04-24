Jerusalem Fire Celebration: Candles are lit

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

There is someone who can collect such Quantity shooting It is very popular in the world, Holy Fire Celebration in Jerusalem!

In it, according to tradition, Holy fire Every year he descends from heaven and lights a torch that illuminates the shadows of the Holy Sepulcher, known as Orthodox as the Church of the Resurrection or Anastasis.

If the fire does not spread, it will be a bad omen. This concert is the most emotional of Holy Week OrthodoxIn contrast to the Pretty much with 2020which was done in a reduced format and behind closed doors by COVID-19 restrictions And at that time, before the few candles, many asserted that the matter was a bad omen.

thus, In this 2022That the fire spread as it was before the pandemic. It is expected that the time of confinement and The bad news is over.

Thousands of candles were lit at the shooting ceremony in Jerusalem. Photo: Agence France-Presse

How was the fire ceremony this year in Jerusalem?

Orthodox Christian worshipers celebrate Celebration of Easter with fire on Saturday (23 April) In the Church The Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. Religious holidays of the season in the Holy Land, home of the sacred religious sites For Christians, Jews and Muslims.

The Holy Fire is considered a miracle that occurs every year on Holy Saturday, today Preceding Orthodox Easter Day. Every year, at 2:00 p.m. local time, it is believed that a beam of sunlight penetrates a church’s roof window and lights a lamp placed in the grave.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III Then light some candles with sacred fire and pass them on to her Believers inside the church. Traditionally, an olive lamp lit by the “holy fire” is transported shortly after the ceremony to the West Bank city of Bethlehem, which is considered the appropriate setting. Birth of Jesus Christ.

More Stories

20 Spanish words that don’t have a literal translation into English

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Washington DC school shooting: At least three injured, police reported

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Dingo: Scientists deciphered this mysterious Australian animal

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How to see the profile picture of someone who blocked you in the app | Applications | Smartphones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Five tips to identify fraud in social networks and WhatsApp

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia has imposed sanctions on 29 Americans, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Santiago Miter: “I realized through this film that I can also make people laugh”

18 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Neither science fiction nor horror

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Venezuelan entered the circle of 3 thousand injuries in the MLB

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

Jerusalem Fire Celebration: Candles are lit

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring