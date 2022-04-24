Jerusalem Fire Celebration: Candles are lit

There is someone who can collect such Quantity shooting It is very popular in the world, Holy Fire Celebration in Jerusalem!

In it, according to tradition, Holy fire Every year he descends from heaven and lights a torch that illuminates the shadows of the Holy Sepulcher, known as Orthodox as the Church of the Resurrection or Anastasis.

If the fire does not spread, it will be a bad omen. This concert is the most emotional of Holy Week OrthodoxIn contrast to the Pretty much with 2020which was done in a reduced format and behind closed doors by COVID-19 restrictions And at that time, before the few candles, many asserted that the matter was a bad omen.

thus, In this 2022That the fire spread as it was before the pandemic. It is expected that the time of confinement and The bad news is over.

Thousands of candles were lit at the shooting ceremony in Jerusalem. Photo: Agence France-Presse

How was the fire ceremony this year in Jerusalem?

Orthodox Christian worshipers celebrate Celebration of Easter with fire on Saturday (23 April) In the Church The Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. Religious holidays of the season in the Holy Land, home of the sacred religious sites For Christians, Jews and Muslims.

The Holy Fire is considered a miracle that occurs every year on Holy Saturday, today Preceding Orthodox Easter Day. Every year, at 2:00 p.m. local time, it is believed that a beam of sunlight penetrates a church’s roof window and lights a lamp placed in the grave.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III Then light some candles with sacred fire and pass them on to her Believers inside the church. Traditionally, an olive lamp lit by the “holy fire” is transported shortly after the ceremony to the West Bank city of Bethlehem, which is considered the appropriate setting. Birth of Jesus Christ.