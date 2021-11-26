The remains of Jesus, the best preserved human species ever, reveal that Australopithecus sediba He walks like our species, but climbs like a monkey.

The Australopithecus They belong to a genus of extinct humans that spread through East Africa 4 million years ago, before species gave rise to the species Homo, of which we are a part.

Today we know that the seven specific types of Australopithecus They fed on fruit and leaves, had a brain the size of a monkey, and They walked upright; However, his curved fingers, long forearms, and trunk muscles provide a series of clues that lead experts to suggest that: They can also climb trees And move between them with ease.

This hybrid offset has led to a long debate about gait Australopithecus; However, a A new study published by New York University, Witwatersrand and fifteen other institutions, seem to have settled the matter definitively:

Discovery of a group of female lumbar vertebrae from Australopithecus sediba, a species discovered in 2008, reveals that These humans can walk like humans and at the same time climb trees like monkeys Easily.

Jesus, the best preserved primitive species in history

The first remains of Jesus were discovered in 2015 during excavations in Malaba deposit Which is part of the Cradle of Humankind complex, which is located 40 kilometers northeast of Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was the second person in Australopithecus sediba Not found, a Species described in 2010, but it was discovered two years ago on the same site. At that time, analysis confirmed that the remains were approximately two million years, that the species was a primitive ancestor of modern man and this is like Sabinespossessed Five lumbar vertebrae.

Now, a new analysis of the remains of Jesus has revealed the existence of Unpublished lumbar vertebrae which “fit perfectly into the vertebral column of the skeleton” and adhere to those previously found, forming the lower back More complete and better preserved From what primitive ancestors:

“While Issa was indeed one of the most complete ancient hominin skeletons ever discovered, these vertebrae practically complete the lower back and make him vie not only for the title of best hominin ever discovered, but also for the best of all Taking good care of.” Lee Berger, a study co-author and a pioneer in discovering new species, explains in 2008.

Fossil remains under Issa’s back reveal that Australopithecus sediba and other early hominins used both. The upper limbs for climbing, such as the lower rings of upright walking, settled a decades-old debate about the movement of this genus, which became extinct two million years ago.

Issa is one of only two Neanderthals known to have both teeth and a relatively complete lower spine.

And although it was previously believed that the lower pillar of Australopithecus sediba It was straight and with it Minimum bending, similar to Neanderthals And other hominids, the remains of Jesus revealed that his gender was like that lordosis, the inward curvature above the buttocks that modern humans have.

Scott Williams, the study’s lead author, explains that “the lumbar region is key to understanding the nature of bipedalism in our early ancestors and how well-adapted they were to bipedal walking,” which concluded that this species was “a transitional form from which archaic humans and their spines clearly had the shape of A mediator between modern humans and the great apes.

