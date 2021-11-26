6.1-magnitude earthquake hits India-Myanmar border

42 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

November 26, 2021 00:00 GMT

The earthquake originated at a depth of 32.8 km, with its epicenter 19 km northwest of Hakka City (Chin State, Myanmar).

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 at 23:45 UTC this Thursday hit the border region between India and Myanmar, according to Data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake originated at a depth of 32.8 km, with its epicenter 19 km northwest of Hakka City (Chin State, Myanmar).

For its part, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC, for its acronym in English) mentioned The strength of the earthquake was 5.8. According to EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers and was centered 142 kilometers from the Indian city of Aizawl (Mizoram state) and 10 kilometers from Hakka.

At the moment, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

Several witnesses described the earthquake as a “strong shock” that woke them up and forced some to leave their homes in fear. “The 8-storey building was shaking so badly that I woke up from a deep sleep,” said a resident of Chittagong (Bangladesh), located 185 kilometers west of the epicenter.

More Stories

Refugees don’t go for tourism, but risk their lives: Francisco

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden’s doctor explained that the president had removed a benign but potentially cancerous tumor

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The girl says that her boyfriend drove her home in an Uber because of the way she was dressed; The virus is spreading (video)

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Beginning January 22, essential travelers transiting the United States must be vaccinated

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Police officers arrest the groom in the middle of the wedding for not paying alimony: video

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

China: The United States is playing with fire by sending a military ship to the Taiwan Strait

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The amazing quantum experiment that succeeded in creating “something out of nothing” | Science

35 mins ago Mia Thompson

TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports

38 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits India-Myanmar border

42 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A parrot takes a bath in the United States and its story is widely spread | direction | Viral video | direction | nnda nnrt | stories

43 mins ago Leland Griffith