Jinx Chapter 25: Spoiler, Raw Scan, Release Date & More

The manhwa landscape has been stirring with a fresh wave of gripping stories. Among them, one name stands out and has captured the attention of the global audience, Jinx.

This Korean comic series has enticed readers with its thrilling narrative, complex character development, and intense conflict. In this article, we delve into what makes Jinx a popular choice among manhwa enthusiasts, the much-anticipated Chapter 25 release date, potential spoilers, where to read, and more.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 24

24 Release Date : June 12, 2023

: June 12, 2023 Language : Korean

: Korean Genre : Action, Drama, & Romance

: Action, Drama, & Romance Where to Read: Lezhin Comics

The Popularity of Jinx

Jinx’s popularity lies in its enthralling narrative that manages to captivate its readers with an engaging mix of suspense and drama. The story’s protagonist, Kim Dan, and his nemesis-cum-ally Jaekyung, form a compelling dyad that keeps the readers hooked. Whether it’s Kim Dan’s struggle to reconcile with his main family or his harrowing encounters with predatory lenders, the intricacies of the storyline are fascinating and unsettling in equal measure.

Jinx Chapter 25 Release Date

Chapter 25 of the riveting Jinx series is eagerly awaited by fans around the globe. This much-anticipated chapter is scheduled for release on June 12, 2023. As the story unfolds, each chapter brings fresh surprises, making this manhwa a must-read for enthusiasts.

For those of you eagerly marking the days on your calendars, here’s the expected release time for Chapter 25 across various regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (West Coast, USA): The chapter will be available at 7:00 AM PDT on June 12, 2023.

Central Daylight Time (Central America and Canada): Readers can access it at 9:00 AM CDT on June 12, 2023.

Eastern Daylight Time (East Coast, USA): The release is set for 10:00 AM EDT on June 12, 2023.

British Summer Time (Britain): British fans can tune in at 5:00 PM BST on June 12, 2023.

Indian Standard Time (India): The release is scheduled for 8.30 PM IST on June 12, 2023.

Singapore Standard Time (Singapore): Readers in Singapore can access the chapter at 11:00 PM SGT on June 12, 2023.

Philippine Standard Time (Philippines): Fans in the Philippines can tune in at 11:00 PM PST on June 12, 2023.

Moreover, on June 13, 2023, Chapter 25 will be released for the following regions:

Korean Standard Time (Korea): Korean fans can access the chapter at 12:00 AM KST.

Japan Standard Time (Japan): The release is scheduled for 12:00 AM JST.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (Australia): Australian readers can delve into the chapter at 2:00 AM AEDT.

With Jinx Chapter 25 just around the corner, the excitement among fans is palpable. As the narrative moves forward, revealing more about the intriguing characters and their twisted relationships, it continues to keep the readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next installment. Remember to adjust for your respective time zones to make sure you catch the chapter as soon as it’s released!

Jinx Chapter 25 Spoilers

As we await the release of Jinx Chapter 25, the suspense only escalates. The upcoming chapter is expected to propel the story into newer dimensions and build upon the established narrative with its unique blend of intrigue and character development.

In the forthcoming chapter, we may find Potato returning after procuring a chilled Americano for Jaekyung and coffee for Dan. This simple event may be a subtle sign of further entanglements to come. The three characters, with their distinct personalities and motivations, find themselves in a complex web of relationships. The quiet and docile Potato, the assertive and dominant Jaekyung, and the resilient yet vulnerable Dan form a triad that is as fascinating as it is puzzling.

Chapter 25 may also provide insights into Jaekyung’s intentions. Throughout the series, Jaekyung has shown a strange mixture of harshness and affection towards Kim Dan. He saved him from predatory lenders, only to assert control over him himself. We have also seen him teasing Kim Dan in the previous chapters. The upcoming chapter might just shed more light on this dynamic and explore Jaekyung’s true intentions.

As for Kim Dan, Chapter 25 may delve deeper into his experiences and his coping mechanisms. Despite enduring countless challenges, Kim Dan has demonstrated a profound level of resilience and an extraordinary ability to find peace in his circumstances. However, his susceptibility to being exploited has often made him a target. How he navigates his relationship with Jaekyung while maintaining his sanity could form a significant aspect of the upcoming chapter.

Potato’s role is also expected to expand in Chapter 25. His perception of Jaekyung and Kim Dan’s relationship, his suspicions, and his eventual reactions might influence the course of events significantly.

While Chapter 24 has prepared us for what’s to come, Chapter 25 promises to be a thrilling ride that would further deepen the narrative. It is expected to pave the way for more intense chapters as the characters evolve, the story progresses, and new twists and turns emerge.

Where to Read

For those who are eagerly waiting for Jinx Chapter 25, the manhwa will be available to read on Lezhin Comics. You can also enjoy it on the Mangabuddy platform. These platforms provide a legitimate way to access this gripping manhwa, and thereby support the creators of the series.

Jinx Chapter 25 Raw Scan Release Date

The raw scan of Jinx Chapter 25 will be available by June 10, 2023. While the raw scan allows for an early sneak peek into the chapter, it is still recommended to read the official translated version upon its release to better appreciate the nuances of the story.

Jinx Chapter 24 Recap



Chapter 24 of Jinx was a tumultuous ride full of unexpected revelations and surprising developments. This pivotal episode embarked on a rollercoaster journey that left readers with bated breath, as it skillfully delved into the enigmatic relationship between Kim Dan and Jaekyung.

The chapter began right where its predecessor left off, with Potato becoming inquisitive about the mysterious noises inside the room. He has been continuously intrigued by the perplexing relationship that exists between Kim Dan and Jaekyung. In his quest to understand the dynamics between these two, Potato found himself standing alone with them, marking an unexpected turning point in the narrative.

In this novel situation, Potato initially hoped that it would provide him with a perfect opportunity to become closer to his idol. However, his anticipation was met with Jaekyung’s disinterest. Jaekyung was far from being intrigued by Potato’s presence and was often found attempting to shoo him away whenever he approached.

Interestingly, the chapter also reveals a new side of Jaekyung, who appears drunk after a small workout. In his inebriated state, Jaekyung showed a peculiar craving for a nibble from Doc Dan. He even started addressing him with honorifics, although this seems to be more out of a teasing jest than genuine respect.

Kim Dan, being the cautious one, promptly warned Jaekyung about Potato’s inquisitiveness. Jaekyung, who seemingly took the advice seriously, decided to get rid of Potato, at least temporarily. He sends Potato out on an errand, buying him some time alone.

Such situations usually lead to main characters being discovered, leading to a series of complications. However, the protagonists in Jinx demonstrate their sharp-wittedness. Jaekyung uses this opportunity to ask Potato to fetch him coffee from a shop far enough to keep him away.

Chapter 24 sets a strong foundation for the upcoming episodes. The standard for the characters has finally been established in the series. Chapter 24 is indeed a perfect example of why Jinx is an unputdownable manhwa, gripping the readers with its intricately woven narrative and captivating characters.

Conclusion

Jinx Chapter 25 promises to be an enthralling addition to this highly popular manhwa series. As the story of Kim Dan, Jaekyung, and Potato unfolds, readers worldwide are eagerly waiting to see how the narrative progresses. Whether you’re new to this manhwa or a long-time reader, prepare to be engrossed in the engaging and complex world of Jinx.

As the date of release approaches, don’t forget to mark your calendars and stay tuned to Lezhin Comics or the Mangabuddy platform. Supporting these official platforms not only ensures you get the best reading experience but also contributes to the thriving world of manhwa art. Until then, the world of Jinx beckons and the suspense builds.

