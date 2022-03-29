Joe Biden Doesn’t Back Down On Saying Vladimir Putin ‘Can’t Stay in Power’

Atmosphere BidenThe Democratic President of the United States said he doesn’t know back off Having said that Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president ‘cannot continue to be in power’Because his statement expresses a “personal opinion” and not a “policy of regime change”. In addition, when asked by reporters if Putin would not use his statements as an escalation, Biden asserted: “I don’t care what he thinks.”

In a message from the White House in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden Indian:

“I do not take it back at all (…) I want to make it clear that I was neither then nor now to announce a change in policy. I was To express the moral outrage I feelI don’t apologize for my personal feelings.”.

‘I don’t care what he thinks’: Biden

Several leaders and analysts considered Biden’s comment in Warsaw, at the end of a diplomatic tour, was a mistake. However, the US President said that He did not care that tensions escalated after his statements.

“But just to clarify: Are you sure that Vladimir Putin sees it that way, and that he won’t use it as an escalation?” asked one reporter. Joe Biden replied:

“I don’t care what he thinks. I was expressing my anger. He shouldn’t stay in power. Just you know, bad people shouldn’t keep doing bad things. But that doesn’t mean we have a basic policy to do anything to bring down Putin in any way. “.

Atmosphere Biden I don’t know, I don’t know back off

The American said that phrase last Saturday, March 26

Confirmed that Vladimir put it in Russia ‘cannot stay in power’

Joe’s Comments Bidenincluding a statement earlier today that I’m calling put it in Butcher”a sharp escalation in the attitude of the United States towards Russia from its invasion of Ukraine, and the Democrat is not back off.

after jo Biden mentioned that Vladimir put it in He can’t stay in power, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Explain that what the president “intended” is that The Russian president should not and should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours.

Vladimir Putin in Russia

Atmosphere Biden I don’t know, I don’t know back off He said he would continue to fight for NATO.

For his part, Vladimir Putin said that the West is trying to cancel Russian culture all over the world, noting the cancellation of events or influences that Involvement of Russian teachers in countries allied with the United Statessuch as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitriy Shostakovich, and Sergey Rachmaninov.