Juliana Olmos and her preparation for the Grand Slams

A year ago, the Australian Open turned the life of Mexican tennis player Juliana Olmos upside down. At the first Grand Slam 2021, the doubles player reached the quarter-finals, her best result to date in tournaments of this caliber, awakening her awareness of her ability to compete at a high level in the women’s professional tour tournaments. Association (WTA). Since then, he has adjusted his preparations, climbed the rankings and achieved historic participations and championships, while still searching for his first “great”.

His coach, Agustín Moreno, commented in an interview with The Economist That the 28-year-old’s decision and discipline led her to work with a physical trainer at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, an institution he works for, and an interest in her nutrition, something that quickly reversed.

“She’s a little bit fitter so she can play more aggressively, it was one of the things that helped her a lot. Take care of your diet more than I’ve been in recent years. But I think what helps him the most is that he loves what he does, he loves playing as a team and he has gained that from experience competing at a US university,” Moreno said.

The Mexican tennis representatives coach also commented that Olmos’ training at USC Athletics helped him gain more powerful tennis, one of the strengths of his game, in which he also has good technique for “returning and continuing the net.”

Another element of preparation for the current No. 19 in the WTA doubles classification is her intelligence, with Moreno noting that the Mexican schedule and training take into account her physical safety, which is why she never gets hurt. Juliana’s trait is her strength and height (1.70 m), she is the tallest player in Mexico among those who play the Billie Jean Cup, as well as her “very quick reflexes”.

The tennis player, who competed from 2008 to 2017 on the ITF circuit in Mexico and has been a regular on the WTA Tour since 2018, is now a strong contender in whatever tennis event she appears in. In 2021, he participated in 21 tournaments, in at least 11 of which he reached the quarter-finals. However, there is still no Grand Slam tournament on his show.

On Friday, I was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open in the women’s doubles category with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, and on Sunday in the mixed round with Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo in the second round as well.

“It’s a matter of time” for him to win a Grand Slam, his coach said, because “it will always be in the doubles, as in mixed, to win one of those tournaments. Roma have already won (WTA 1000), and they are one of the greats.”

From 2020, when she was declared the doubles champion at the Mexican Open in Acapulco alongside American Desirae Krawczyc, until now, her rise has been meteoric, as she jumped from 61st in the standings to 19th and became the first Mexican to qualify for the WTA Finals After winning the WTA 1000 in Rome in 2021.

The closest he came to winning a Grand Slam was at the US Open in November of last year. In this, he agreed to a mixed doubles final with Arévalo, an example in which they fell against the duo of Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Krawczyk.

At the previous Roland Garros Grand Slam, the Mexican became a strong contender to win the mixed way until her Colombian partner Juan Sebastian Cabral, who was at the time in the top five in the doubles, withdrew. Semi-finals.

Sharon Fishman has been her partner for most tournaments in the 2021 calendar. According to coach Agustin Moreno, Giuliana knows the players and has been trying for a long time with the same tennis player, “This is how the women can play the WTA doubles finals”, One of the priorities when choosing them is to have their number in the order “to be able to enter the tournaments”. His current partner, Gabriela Dabrowski, is at number 5 in the ranking.