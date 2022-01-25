University Sports left for the United States for a friendly duel against Inter Miami | academic

forbidden University of Sports He arrived at 4:00 am at Jorge Chavez International Airport to take his flight to the United States for the friendly match they will play against David Beckham’s side, Inter Miami.

According to the flight path proposed by the Merengue club, the team had to arrive at the air station at dawn to pass the corresponding controls, due to their flight It was scheduled at 8.00 am The creams are expected to arrive in Miami at 1:45 pm (local time).

The Karim Club left Jorge Chavez International Airport in the early hours of the morning. Photo: university

After arriving on North American soil, the student squad will stay at Le Méridien at Fort Lauderdale Airport. After that, you must visit the university This Wednesday, January 26th DRV PNK Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m., where they will face the long-awaited international friendly match against Inter Miami CF.

You can see: League 1 Betsson: This is how the opening game of the 2022 season opener was played

In this showdown, the venue will have 100% of its capacity, so cream lovers will be able to purchase their valuable tickets Between 10 and 20 dollars . Currently, the North and West stands are already sold out, so East and South are still available.

This will be the course of the university in the United States. Photo: university

When do they play Universitario vs. Inter Miami?