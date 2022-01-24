La Jornada – Rafael Nadal Advances At The Australian Open

Melbourne. Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the sixth player in the world at this time, took another step towards his goal of winning for the second time in the Australian Open, by beating the round of 16, while his compatriots Pablo Carreno and Paula Badusa were eliminated in that case.

Canadian Denis Chabo-Valov, who is ranked 14th in the ATP rankings, gave the surprise by defeating third world champion Alexander Zverev of Germany, one of the favorites to win the title, and it will be Nadal’s opponent in the quarter-finals, who easily beat the Frenchman. Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal, Twenty Times Champion Big bangs, looking for his 21st title that would put him on his own with the record for winning major slams, he struggled only in the first set, which he had to play in tie breaker 28 minutes to win 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2.

“The first set was nerve-wracking. I was a bit lucky at the end tie breaker“I am very happy that I survived that set, without a doubt,” Nadal said of his match against Mannarino, which lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

But if Nadal responded in the round of 16, the surprise came with the fall of German Zverev to Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

The other quarter-final match at the top of the table will face France’s Gael Monfils (20) and Italy’s Matteo Peretti Ney (7).

Monfils took advantage of the absence of Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to meet him in the round of 16, to defeat the other Serbian Miomir Kikmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

For his part, Brittini won a contested match against Spaniard Pablo Carreno (21), 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

In the women’s draw, the quarter-final duel between American Madison Keys and Czech Barbora Krijkova was not as expected. But Keys showed the qualities that saw her climb to world number seven in 2016 and the 2017 US Open final, beating Spain’s Paula Padusa 6-3 6-1 while the Czech was the last Roland champion. Garros defeated Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (25) 6-2, 6-2.

For her part, world number one, Australian Ashleigh Barty, passed the round of 16 by defeating American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will try to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday against fellow American Jessica Pegula, who beat Greek Maria Skari 7-6 (7/0), 6-3.

