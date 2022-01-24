Mexico has achieved a historic baseball ranking and has overtaken the United States

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The ninth tricolor ranks fourth on the WBSC’s international list; It has its highest position with 2,722 points, lower than only Japan, China and South Korea

The Mexican baseball team is starring in a historic event by placing itself, for the first time, in fourth place in the World Softball Baseball Federation (WBSC) international rankings, a list released and overtaking the United States, the group that was placed in fifth.

With 2,722 points, the ninth tricolor team replaced the North American team and is among the best in the world, only behind Japan (3752), the past Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, who is still on top of the list. Chinese Taipei (3321) group rose one place, and South Korea (3137).

The WBSC World Ranking, the global governing body for both ball disciplines, measures the performance of teams in international competitions, approved by the organisation, from the U-12 category to the highest; Includes a total of 85 national team programmes.

.

Photo: EFE

The Men’s Selected Ranking marks the end of 2021, after a four-year period of intense activity, and this statistic reflects the expiration of the points awarded in 2017.

More Stories

Leonese “Artie” Flores returns to the slopes in the US – El Sol de León

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The first match was scheduled for the Betplay 2022 Superliga, with Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali playing the title.

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Born in Ireland, he has been called up from Cape Verde by Linkedin and will play in the Round of 16 of the African Cup.

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Round by Round Live Scores. Win and Moreno vs. Figueiredo from Anaheim

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

UFC 270: Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, where to see, schedules and bulletin board | Other sports | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

La maldición del Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes llega a su fin

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico has achieved a historic baseball ranking and has overtaken the United States

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to add the password to your conversations | Password | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

The fourth dose of the vaccine triples the protection of people over 60 against Covid-19: an Israeli study

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

La ley sobre el aborto es muy peculiar en Estados Unidos, pero también lo sería aunque no existiera el dictamen del caso Roe contra Wade | Salud | La Revista

48 mins ago Leland Griffith