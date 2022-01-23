Leonese “Artie” Flores returns to the slopes in the US – El Sol de León

Leon, Guanajuato. Facing his second season in Formula 4 in the United States, Lyonnais’ Arturo Flores will enter the YACademy Winter Series that will take place between January and February.

In total, there will be four dates, two at Sebring (January 24-25 and February 9-10) and another pair in Homestead-Miami (January 27-28 and February 15-16).

“Very excited and excited to show that I can maintain the good streak we closed in 2021, as well as continue the great support that my sponsors, the important brands that allow me to continue on this path and I want it to be a year of Good results and where we reflect everything we learned last season.”

It should be noted that in his first year at the wheel of a single-seater, Arte took 22nd place in the North American F4 Drivers’ Rating with 10 units, although his best result occurred only in the framework of the Formula Mexico Grand Prix 1, by conquering the checkered flag inside the F4 NACAM.

“We’re going to work hard to get the results we want in the States, we already know the car and the class and I feel like I can do that, more so because during that break we’ve been spending time with the family, so we’re really motivated,” Flores said.

The F4 Country of Stars and Stripes race will run through the end of March with the triple appointment in Atlanta, then race in April at NOLA Motorsports Park in Louisiana.