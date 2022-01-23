The first match was scheduled for the Betplay 2022 Superliga, with Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali playing the title.

First game of Betplay 2022 Superliga decided, Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali play for the title / COLPRENSA

This week began the first semester of the BetPlay League in Colombian professional football, 20 teams will seek to retain the first star of the year and thus become the successor to the current champion, Deportivo Cali. However, in the past few hours, Demayor presented the first match of the official final in the Premier League, which is the one they are going to play Tolima Sports s Deportivo Cali, the two champions from the previous year.

The tournament, which usually faces the champions of the first and second quarters of the year in Colombian professional football, has already been confirmed, with its first date for completion in 2022.

The inaugural 2021 champions and 2021 champions, i.e. Tolima and Cali, will face each other in what appears to be the rematch of what was the great league final that left the team led by Rafael Dudamel as champions recently.

The previous idea of ​​playing the Super League in the United States in one match was ignored, because the logistical problems that arose with the pandemic made the tournament more viable on Colombian soil with two finalists in the stadium of each team vying for the title .. and without any problems with the tournament sponsor.

It must be remembered that América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe played the last edition in two home and away matches (first in Cali and then in Bogota), according to the results accumulated in the Dimayor reclassification table.

Well, facing the 2022 Super League, in the first leg Deportivo will host Cali Deportivo Tolima on Wednesday 9th February At the Memorial Stadium in Balmasica from 8 pm.. While, although not official, the return leg is expected to take place in Ibague on February 23 at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium.

It is important to stress that the locations of these finals were determined in the same way as in the last tournament. Vinotinto y Oro took the lead with 90 points, while Verdiblancos took fourth place in this benchmark with 82 units.

Since this is a commercial tournament, it should be borne in mind that the champion of the category that will play in two directions will not be able to get to any international tournament, as happened in previous editions. However, if there is a reward and this time the estimated prize for the winner will be 700 million pesos.

This will be the eleventh edition of the competition. The Pijaos team will seek their first title, because they fell in the 2019 edition to Junior de Barranquilla, while the ‘Azucareros’ team will look for their second title after beating Atlético Nacional in the 2014 edition.

These are the five teams that have won the Colombian Super Cup from 2012 so far:

Independiente Santa Fe: 4 titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2021)

Atlético Nacional: two titles (2012 and 2016)

Junior from Barranquilla: two titles (2019 and 2020)

Deportivo Cali: 1 title (2014)

Millionaires: One Title (2018)

On Sunday, January 23, the two teams will play their first official match in the Colombian championship. Independiente Medellin will welcome Tolima at Estadio Atanasio Girardot from 4:05pm. While Jaguars de Cordoba will be against Deportivo Cali at the Jaguay Stadium in Monteria from 6:10 pm Colombia time.

