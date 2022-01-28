Julie Ertes proudly wears the colors of the United States

US Defense Julie Ertz, is one of the most active players on her national team every time some playoff match or even higher competition takes place.

Julie Ertz always wears her national team colors with pride and this is evident on her social networks, where she always shows her national colors in her uniform and looks great on them.

The American defender is considered one of the most beautiful players in the group stars and stripes. In one of his recent releases, the defense published some pictures where he appeared in the national dress and garnered many likes.

more than 50 thousand likes In the series of photos uploaded by the defense, it’s abundantly clear that Julie Earts is a fan favorite in the United States. And how not if the player has already won some gold with her national team.

Julie Arts has always proudly worn the colors of the United States. Photo: Jolly Arts’ Instagram screenshot

The player has been part of his glory moments dressed in the colors of the stars and stripes. Julie Erts adds an Olympic medal with the United States won at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She also won two Women’s World Cup titles, the first in Canada in 2015 and the second in France in 2019.

Defense is one of the most beautiful players in the United States. Photo: Jolly Arts’ Instagram screenshot

Sports Editor of Los Mochis, responsible for the sports agenda of the municipality of Ahome as well as national and international sports such as the major leagues, NBA, NFL, Mexican football, Champions League and other European and international football leagues. He graduated from the Universidad de Occidente in Communication Sciences, graduated in English from the University of Arizona Phoenix campus, and successfully completed the Digital Sports Journalism Workshop at the University of Guadalajara. A final between Charros and Yaquis, as well as playoffs at the Pacific Coast Basketball Arena. He was with EL DEBATE for 10 years, seven of which worked as Athletic Editor.

Julie Ertes proudly wears the colors of the United States

