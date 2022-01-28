“Cheto” Vera insists on a rematch with Jose Aldo in the United States or Brazil | Other sports | Sports

Five names of contenders have the weight of the Ecuadorean bantam in mind in their first match of 2022.

Marlon Vera was invited by the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization to the UFC 270 event, which was held last Saturday in Anaheim, California. The Ecuadorean bantamweight, who was recognized a few years ago as a figure within the UFC, was seen on the stage of Honda Center Circuit after the tag and battle of fellow countryman Michael Morales Hurtado, who made his debut in the company by winning first-knockout for American Trevin Giles. job expired, Chito speak with ESPN Regarding the fight he’s eager to agree to his first submission in 2022.

“I would like to fight as soon as possible and with whoever is in the top five, someone from eighth and above, whoever. (Robb) Font, Merab (Dvalishvili), Corey (Sandhagen); (Jose) Aldo, the rematch will be amazing; (Dominic) Cruz ; Manabita said.

If we stick to the position in classification Vera’s Dominic Cruz can be considered the next contender for the Ecuadorean 135 pound race. Chito He defeated former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in November 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and in December climbed to eighth in the rankings. While Cruz finished the year by defeating Pedro Munhos one step higher than the tricolor (seventh square).

At the moment, there is no official information on who will be his first competitor in 2022 or the billboard that could touch him. But Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) reiterated his desire for a rematch with veteran Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC), who lost a unanimous decision against him in a three-round fight in December 2020 at UFC Fight Night 183.

In contact with EL UNIVERSO the previous Friday in Orange, California, Chito He stated that he does not know if his first encounter on this course will be at UFC 272, next March.

a ESPN He told him he was encouraged by the possibility of being part of the UFC 273 tag, which takes place in April at a place to be determined, but is expected to be in Jacksonville (Florida) or, if that fails, a tag in Latin America, specifically in Brazil.

“It depends, if they give me a big fight and it can be a good level, why not?;

Marlon Vera is currently #8 in classification of bantam weight. (Dr)