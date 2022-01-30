Mexico – Costa Rica: where and when to watch the match on 10 of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

(Foto: Twitter /miseleccionmxEN)

Gerardo MartinoThe coach of the Mexican national team confirmed on Saturday that he intends to “Get in your head Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez, Costa Rica, To beat Central America on Sunday.

He stated at a press conference hours after Mexico received Costa Rica in The tenth day of the eight final of CONCACAF to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Tata” Martino added that his coaches should take care of the quick exits of strikers Joel Campbell and Jose Guillermo Ortiz, Because he expects an equal match like the last one in which Costa Rica was measured.

“Chances are high that we will take responsibility for the game and Costa Rica will use us on the counterattack.“, he added.

Martino noted that the Mexicans are up to the duel against Suarez’s team with their morale and confidence restored after beating Jamaica 1-2 as visitors on the ninth day of qualifying and proving themselves in third place in the table that gives them one of the three cards. to Qatar.

“Winning against Jamaica was essential To get out of the dynamic of defeats against the United States and Canada that we ended with last year. We restore confidence, encouragement and illusion,” he said.

“We are very concerned because we get to places on the field where they are most accessible in the games, in the last quarter of the field, especially on the sides, But we fail in what happens inside the region or cost us finishes on the sides. It’s something we’ve been dealing with for a long time.‘, lament.

The 59-year-old Argentine coach revealed that Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez in the English Premier League, He has recovered positively due to a calf injury and that hours before the Costa Rica match will determine if he can line up, While Edson Alvarez, Ajax midfielder, is ready to watch the action.

Compromise will have a bitter taste for players and fans, Because of FIFA’s sanction against the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for anti-gay outcryThe Aztecs will never be able to count on the crowd again in their stadium

Mexico defeated Jamaica 2-1 in its previous meeting. In the last 4 matches he played, he won 2 matches and lost 2 times.

Costa Rica came out 1-0 against Panama. In the last dates he had two victories and two defeats.

Mexico and Costa Rica will meet on Sunday, January 30th at 5:00 PM (Mexico time). The match corresponding to the 10th date of the CONCACAF 2022 Qualifiers will be held at the Azteca Stadium.

It can be seen by pointing TUDN On its pay TV channels, as well as on Open TV (Las Estrellas channel). Also, unlike the match against Jamaicaazteca tv This match will also be broadcast on Azteca 7.

