NFL: This is how the Super Bowl will be played in American football in the United States

The Bengals and Rams will play the American Football Final on February 13th. France Press agency

With the big nominees down, the Super Bowl is set this Sunday in the United States when The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs by beating them 27-24 in the AFC, while the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the San Francisco 49ers at NFC 20-17.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime and advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, thanks to a field goal by Evan McPherson from 31 yards.

swamp: The best international sports in El Espectador

The Cincinnati and the Rams will now play the Super Bowl on February 13 in Los Angeles.

The Bengals would attempt to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the club began playing in 1968. They lost twice to San Francisco in 1982 and 1989.

Ohio had a tough game, but they made it through. With a minute and a half left to play, Chiefs hitman Harrison Poetker sent the game into overtime with a 24 hour tie. In overtime, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted and the Bengals were on their way to victory, which was achieved when Kicker McPherson tied the crucial goal. field goal.

have lost[بنغلس]straight eight[نفل][بلوف]games[دت بك]to the 1990 season before publishing two wins this month to reach the championship game for the third time.

Cincinnati won the conference title in the 1981 and 1988 seasons, but lost the Super Bowl both times to San Francisco.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Borough finished 23 of 38 for 250 yards and two TDs.

“Our defense was amazing in the second half. We had a great plan on the defensive end,” Burrow said after the win.

do not miss: Luis Diaz, “The Fifth Beatle” in Liverpool

“I’m a bit speechless at the moment, I don’t even know what to say. Usually when you lose a coin (to decide who starts the ball in overtime) to these guys you have to go home. But our defense really went up and did really well. Big victory Us,” added the Cincinnati quarterback.

Mahomes left with desire

Kansas City were seeking their second Super Bowl title in three seasons after beating San Francisco 31-20 in 2020 to crown the first team in 50 years, but last year they lost to Tampa Bay 31-9.

Mahomes opened a sweep, walking 84 yards in 11 plays for the first points on the 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The Bengals responded with a 32-yard field goal from McPherson, but Kansas City then drove 75 yards in seven plays on Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown throw by Travis Kelsey.

The Chiefs then drove 72 yards in eight plays in their next possession with Mecole Hardman catching a 3-yard touchdown throw from Mahomes in the front right corner of the end zone and Kansas City led 21-3.

Cincinnati’s Samaj Perrin then grabbed a pass from behind quarterback Joe Burrow and rushed 41 yards down with 1:05 left in the second quarter to pull the Bengals down within 21-10.

Mahomes had a great first half that went 17 for 20 with 220 yards for three TDs, but the Bengals handled the star quarterback well.

You may be interested in: Eriksen will play in the Premier League almost a year after suffering a heart attack

Rams also get a ticket

Later, the Los Angeles Rams also beat San Francisco 20-17 to win the NFC title.

Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal with a 1:46 left settled a tense battle at SoFi Stadium after the 49ers took a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Rams reached this stage by defeating superstar Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the division round.

do not miss: NFL legend Tom Brady retires

For their part, the 49ers previously ditched the Green Bay Packers 13-10, despite failing to score an offensive touchdown.

49 players were rested late in the third quarter by leading 17-7, but in the fourth and final quarter, the Rams withdrew within 17-14 on a TD pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford that allowed Cooper Cup to walk over the end zone.

The Rams tied at 17 with 6 1/2 minutes to end the fourth quarter with a loyal goal from Matt Gay from 40 yards.

That’s when Jay put the Rams 20-17 for good with a 30-yard field goal.

“It was a great performance from our team,” Stafford said after the match. “It didn’t start the way we wanted, the guys struggled. I said in the locker room it was impossible to win this match. Our boys suggested it and they did it.”

very: Egan Bernal: Positive development in his recovery

The Rams aspire to win a second Super Bowl after Harvest in 2000 (and lost three Finals in 1980, 2002, 2019).