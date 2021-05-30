Juria in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development: Fifteen Years in Five Keys

This content was posted on May 30, 2021 – 09:19

Paris, May 30 (EFE). – Fifteen years after assuming the position of Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Mexican Angel Gurria will hand over the baton to Australian Matthias Corman next Tuesday, during which time the organization underwent a strong transformation in its composition. And his speech.

These are the key milestones of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) during its three consecutive periods:

1.- Globalization

The former Mexican Minister of Economy and Foreign Affairs came to the organization in 2006 with the aim of transforming it into a “trust for globalization” and reducing the excesses of this phenomenon in order to benefit more people.

Despite the economic crises, it has succeeded in engaging the OECD in the work of entities such as G7 (Group of Seven Most Advanced), G20 (Group of Developed and Emerging Countries), Ibero-American Secretariat or Alianza Dell Peaceful. It is, for example, the primary forum for international discussion of minimum taxes for large corporations.

2.- Crisis response

During his tenure, the global economy has suffered two very serious crises: the financial crisis of 2009 and the one resulting from the 2020 pandemic.

The first highlighted the excesses of uncontrolled financial deregulation, and the OECD has taken a turn in the pursuit of a more inclusive recovery.

This was the motto of the current crisis: Use all tools, including heavy public debt, to support the economy and avoid catastrophic social consequences, as well as seek a recovery that takes the most disadvantaged into account.

Guria also likes to say a lot, focusing on “people”.

3.- Fair taxes

The OECD is a forum for negotiations to agree on minimum taxes for large multinationals, especially digital ones, to prevent them from using strategies in different countries to virtually avoid paying taxes.

Following the siege of the previous US administration, the government of President Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s arrival in the Washington government opened the possibilities for a deal in July.

Previously, the organization, with Guria at its head, starred in a 2009 tumultuous dispute with a member, Switzerland, over bank secrecy, despite having support from the United States headed by Barack Obama.

In addition, in the same month in May, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development proposed raising the inheritance tax, as it considers it a good tool in terms of equity and fiscal efficiency to fight inequality.

4.- OECD MORE MESTIZA

Guria came to an organization with 29 members, nearly all of them from Western Europe and North America as well as Japan, Australia and New Zealand. It leaves it with 38 members, after integrating countries from Central and Eastern Europe and Israel, as well as three Latin American countries: Chile (2010), Colombia (2020) and Costa Rica (2021).

Moreover, Argentina, Brazil and Peru are three of the six candidates to join.

The result is that the OECD is no longer the “club of rich countries” that many considered a few years ago.

5.- Combating climate change

Combating climate change and its disastrous economic consequences in recent years has become a priority for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which advocates for environmental sustainability and opportunities for the transition to a green economy.

Here, too, the organization had to grapple with the Trump administration to defend the 2015 Paris Accords.

For this reason, the United States, the major contributor to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, has forbidden the issuance of a unanimous statement at annual ministerial meetings for three consecutive years and forced Guria to use all of his diplomatic skills to avoid greater evils. EFE

