Kenya and Uganda dominate the Guadalajara International Marathon

Guadalajara, Galle, November 6, 2022. – With the participation of 6 thousand runners and runners, the Guadalajara International Marathon was held on Sunday, led by Kenya and Uganda.

The most important sports fair in athletics in the capital, Jalisco, was 42,195 kilometers long, returning on this occasion to the historic center and covering part of the eastern part of the city.

Within the framework of this competition, the sixth edition of the relay race was held, in which Pablo Lemos Navarro, the mayor of Guadalajara, participated with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 47 seconds, covering 10.90 kilometers of road in the company of Juan Pablo, a young man with a disability.

The mayor’s team for said relay consisted of Karina Hermosillo Ramírez, trustee of the municipality; Andrea Blanco Calderon, General Coordinator of Community Building.

“I am very happy, very excited to participate here in the Guadalajara Marathon in the relay method (…) Once again, the Guadalajara Marathon returns to its origin, to the historic center, to the east of the city. The truth is that I am very excited, we are going to run this relay method in a comprehensive way , using a stroller, we push a person

Whoever has a handicap, and it will be a very nice race, well wet, well equipped, very safe,” Lemos Navarro stated.

The departure of the participants was next to the Cabañas Cultural Institute, one of the most recognizable buildings of the municipality and entity, as well as the target was placed on the outskirts of the Guadalajara Municipal Palace; Four games were held between 6:20 and 7:00 a.m. for semi-athletes, elite athletes, seeded athletes, general start, and relay.

The route included routes such as: Republic, Francisco Sarabia, Revolution, Calzada del Ejercito, González Gallo, Heroes Ferrocarrillos, Washington, Ninos Heroes, Arbolidas, Lazaro Cardenas, Nino Obrero, Ignacio El Vallarta, López Mateos, until reaching Hidalgo goalpost in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral .

The contestants were able to enjoy the city’s most representative landmarks, such as Hospicio Cabañas, Plaza de la Bandera, Glorieta Minerva, Puente Matute Remus, Arcos del Milenio, Glorieta Niños Héroes and the Metropolitan Cathedral.

For this competition there were eight traditional categories and three categories for people with disabilities; In the relay race, teams were made up of four competitors.

The results were:

Men’s elite class

first place. Edwin Kibet Koech (Kenya), with a time of 2:10:19.

2nd place. Kenneth Kiplagat Limo (Kenya), with a time of 2:10:46.

the third place. Simon Shepprut ​​(Kenya), with a time of 2:11:22.

Elite sports class

first place. Toroitich Linet Chebet (Uganda), with time 2:30:50.

2nd place. Jamila Wortessa Shore (Ethiopia), with a time of 2:32:48.

the third place. Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza Vazquez (Mexico), with a time of 2:34:48.

Parathletes category

1st place – Martin Velasco Soria (Mexico), time 1:41:53.

2nd place – Fernando Sanchez Nava (Mexico), time 1:46:43.

Third place: Luis Francisco Sanclement (Colombia), with a time of 1:47:05.

The award ceremony was presided over by the Mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemos Navarro, who presented medals to the first places in the categories mentioned.

There was a global bag of prize money of 1 million 700 thousand pesos for the various categories of the marathon, as well as the relay race.

Jalisco artist Sergio Garval designed the medallion for the 38th edition of the Guadalajara International Marathon 2022. The main symbol of the proposal is La Corredora, which is designed to offer spatial sensations such as perspective, placing a runner framed in a semicircle of roses as an allegory for Guadalajara.

Said medal is made of zamak with mixed finishes of nickel plating, satin silver, and brass plating. It measures 12 cm high by 8 cm and 1.6 cm wide.