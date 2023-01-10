Millionaires: Carlos Gomez sold to US company Real Salt Lake – Colombian football – Sports
Celebrating the first goal of Millionaires.
Sergio Steele’s yacht. the time
Celebrating the first goal of Millionaires.
The young promise of the Ambassador team is already leaving for new latitudes.
Look for verification from The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Jan 10, 2023 03:33 p.m
Carlos Andres Gomez, the young promise who emerged in 2022 with Millionarios, will not play in 2023 with the Bogotá team.
According to Millonarios, the winger was transferred to Real Salt Lake, from the United States.
Millonarios FC have reported that striker Carlos Andrés Gomez has been transferred to @tweet from MLS.
We thank Andres for his professionalism and wish him success in his career. ⚽️🔵👏 pic.twitter.com/I63vwSBimv
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 10, 2023
Jan 10, 2023 03:33 p.m
